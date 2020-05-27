Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Lists Pittsburgh Home For $2.95 Million

According to Randy White of Realtor.com, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is selling his Pittsburgh-area home, listing it for $2.95 million. The house—in Fox Chapel, Pa., approximately ten miles northeast of Heinz Field—is on a wooded, nine-acre lot and was built in 1990.

Shazier purchased the house in the summer of 2017, just four months before he suffered a devastating and seemingly career-ending spinal cord injury.

The house has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and more than 9,000 square feet of living space.

Ryan Shazier’s Career with the Steelers

Shazier was drafted by the Steelers in the middle of the first round of the 2014 NFL draft (15th overall) and quickly became an integral part of Pittsburgh’s defense, named to the Pro Bowl in both 2016 and 2017.

After suffering his spinal cord injury in December 2017 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery and began intensive rehabilitation efforts, which have allowed him to walk and jog again.

In mid-March the Steelers added Shazier to the Reserve/Retired list, which general manager Kevin Colbert stated “was a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career.”

Shazier spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

In 2018 Shazier won the Ed Block Courage Award, which is awarded to NFL players who “exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.” The award is unique in that winners are selected by a vote of their teammates.

“To watch him battle [to recover from his injury] has been amazing,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the 2018 award ceremony. I don’t say it in the normal ways that I say ‘amazing.’ We are in awe of Ryan Shazier. We are not only in awe of Ryan Shazier, we are in awe of Michelle, his lovely wife.”

Steelers’ running back James Connor won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2019 and cornerback Artie Burns was the recipient in 2017.

Other past winners have included Maurkice Pouncey (2016), Sean Spence (2014), Rod Woodson (1996) and Greg Lloyd (1998).

The award dates back to 1978 and is named for Ed Block, who served as the head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts between 1954 and 1977. The Pittsburgh Steelers have named a recipient every year since 1984, when Eric Williams won the award.

Ryan Shazier Wore #50 for the Steelers

Ryan Shazier is the most recent Steelers’ linebacker to wear #50 for the team.

Who else wore #50 for the Steelers?

Former inside linebacker Larry Foote wore it between 2008 and 2013, Earl Holmes wore it between 1996 and 2001, and David Little owned the number from 1980-1992, among others.

In 2019 the Steelers drafted Devin Bush to fill the role Shazier played in Pittsburgh’s defense, and the transition from Ryan Shazier to Devin Bush remains ongoing, according to Tomlin.

Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus named Devin Bush among seven other second-year NFL players who are poised to ‘break out’ in 2020, a list that also includes Steelers’ wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Former Steelers WR Dave Smith Dies at Age 73