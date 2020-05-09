UFC 249 Still On After Fighter Tests Positive for COVID-19

After rushing to be the first nationally televised sport in the U.S. to make it back on TV this weekend, UFC officials found its prized UFC 249 card scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, in peril late Friday night after it was revealed that one of its fighters tested positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo “J’acare” Souza was scheduled to face Uriah Hall at UFC 249 this weekend, but the 40-year-old tested positive for coronavirus per ESPN:

Souza arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday and informed UFC officials that a family member had tested positive. Souza was asymptomatic, but was isolated and tested, and Friday the test came back positive.

According to that same report, Souza was removed from the fight card.

However, despite the card being jeopardized for a short period, UFC 249 is still going to go on as planned per Hunter Campbell, EVP and Chief Business Officer of UFC.

In short, Campbell revealed to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that UFC officials conferred with Florida athletic commission officials about whether UFC 249 could still go on as planned and that it was ultimately determined the rest of fights could go on as scheduled “because the system worked”.

Presumedly, that means the strict procedures that were in place for UFC 249 kept other fighters and workers from being exposed to the virus.

So while Souza won’t be able to fight this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, the rest of the card does remain intact after the big scare.

More Details Emerge About Souza’s Positive Test

ESPN’s Smith revealed more details about Souza testing positive for COVID-19 during Friday night’s “SportsCenter”.

During that appearance, Smith noted both Souza and Hall wore masks during the weigh-in and face-off. That information (and assumedly other details about the UFC’s protocols) was provided to the Florida State Athletic Commission, who Smith said was “satisfied” enough that the rest of the card could move on as planned.

You can watch the full video segment below.

Jacare Souza has tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what I was told. pic.twitter.com/3RtslcL6rf — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 9, 2020

UFC 249 takes place Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The event will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The main event features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC’s interim lightweight title. The co-main event features UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo taking on former division kingpin Dominick Cruz.

UFC 249’s main card PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET with preliminaries beginning at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

It’s supposed to be stacked night of UFC action, but now Souza’s name will be scratched off the list of competitors.

READ NEXT: Boxing Legend Backs off From Conor McGregor Superfight

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson