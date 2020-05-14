UFC Fight Night 171: Anthony Smith Losing Teeth and Most Memorable Images

As usual, there were a number of memorable images from the latest UFC card. On Wednesday from Jacksonville, Florida, Glover Teixeira pulled the upset with a fifth-round TKO win over Anthony Smith.

The fight should have been stopped sooner, but the referee Jason Herzog nor Smith’s cornermen saw fit to pull the plug. Unfortunately, their failure to protect the fighter left this unforgettable image of Smith handing Herzog his tooth.

this is smith handing Herzog his tooth…seriously pic.twitter.com/BC0J2S1ZeE — ManCave Media (@media_mancave) May 14, 2020

You can see all of the KOs and submissions from Wednesday’s card here. Let’s look at the other memorable images from UFC Fight Night 171.

Blue Dana White

UFC President Dana White is caught under a hypnotic blue light prior to the start of UFC Fight Night 171. White has pushed to keep his promotion active through COVID-19, despite tons of critics.

Love him or hate him, this image is eye-catching because of the lighting and White’s undeniable presence.

Testing, Testing, 1, 2, Testing

Part of the protocol for having the events in Florida is testing for COVID-19 and temperature checks for everyone who enters the arena.

While we know these things are taking place, it’s still somewhat startling to see these images at an event that didn’t require such precautions just a few months ago.

Gabriel Benitez’s Leg

This cut is HORRIBLE pic.twitter.com/z0qlXfebqL — ManCave Media (@media_mancave) May 14, 2020

In the Octagon, there was no shortage of blood. This leg injury suffered by Gabriel Benitez is one of the nastiest I’ve ever seen. He got it in his fight with Omar Morales, a fight the former lost by decision.

Morales checked one of Benitez’s leg kicks in the first round and it caused this injury. It’s one of those things that make your skin crawl, but for some reason, you feel compelled to look at it at least once.

Kelleher’s Perfect Left Hook

perfect left hook pic.twitter.com/CzB27XcI8c — ManCave Media (@media_mancave) May 14, 2020

There were a few upsets on Wednesday night and Brian Kelleher pulled off the first one. After a tough first round, he took control in the second frame. He landed this perfect left hook on Hunter Azure’s chin to secure the KO victory.

When your chin touches your shoulder in reaction to a punch, it’s safe to say the strike landed cleanly.

Arlovski’s Death Stare

Andrei Arlovski with the crazy eye #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/HPCfHe8DTj — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) May 14, 2020

Andrei Arlovski’s win over Philipe Lins wasn’t all that thrilling, but this death stare he unleashed before the beginning of the fight seemed to hint he meant business. To his credit, Arlovski outstruck the talented Brazilian who was making his UFC debut after winning the Professional Fighters League Heavyweight season in 2018.

Arlovski continues to turn back the clock every time you think he’s about done. This was a strong rebound win after being knocked out in less than a minute in his last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.