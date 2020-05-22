UFC Champ Jon Jones Shocks Industry: ‘See You All in a Year or Two’

On Thursday, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones made a massive statement. For the last few weeks, Bones has been telling fans that he’s interested in moving up to the heavyweight division to fight Francis “The Predator” Ngannou. On Thursday afternoon, Jones tweeted that if he was going to take such a risk, he wanted to go for the heavyweight crown as well.

Later on that day, Jones tweeted that he was in negotiations with the UFC. He tweeted, “Currently in negotiation with [UFC] as we speak.”

However, things did not go the way Bones was hoping for. Around a half-hour later, Bones tweeted, “unbelievable.”

Bones then tweeted, “Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys.”

In response to that tweet, a fan asked Jones, “Isn’t legacy more important than money?” Bones replied, “Honestly no, not in the stage of my career. I could retire today. I’ve already done my job, I’ve given this company over a decade of entertainment.”

Bones then dropped a bombshell tweet, saying, “It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two.”

Jones then tweeted, “Red panty night for the light heavyweight division.”

