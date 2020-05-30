WWE icon Triple H revealed his idea for a “match made in heaven” and it includes UFC superstar Conor McGregor competing against none other than Vince McMahon. The longtime WWE superstar and company’s executive vice president of global talent strategy & development told TMZ Sports that he envisioned McGregor taking on McMahon “with the billion-dollar walk on the line.”

McMahon, who is the WWE’s CEO, is credited as being the first to use the strut McGregor later made famous inside the UFC’s Octagon, so Triple H sees that as the potential storyline for a McGregor and McMahon match.

Here’s McMahon’s version of the strut.

Vince McMahon's strut is legendary. pic.twitter.com/yTaGjOzuru — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 30, 2020

And here’s McGregor doing his walk.

Does Conor McGregor do it better tho? pic.twitter.com/hMabqiDQal — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 30, 2020

In 2017, McGregor admitted stealing his walk from McMahon.

“I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion-dollar walk on the line, I think that’s a match made in heaven.” Triple H said.

You can watch the video below.

VideoVideo related to wrestling icon’s ‘match made in heaven’ includes conor mcgregor 2020-05-30T18:33:23-04:00

McGregor Compared to Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather and Others

Triple H likened McGregor potentially working with WWE to something like how other combat sports stars have in the past with the company.

“I think the nature of what we do, even being entertainment, it lends itself to combat sports,” Triple H said. “It lends itself to people like Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what makes those fights a lot of times.

Triple H remains interested in working with McGregor someday soon.

“Yes, the styles and fight itself, but entertaining and the ability to capture people as a personality, that’s what really makes those fights,” Triple H said.

“Same in our business, so if you can transfer that over and really now let yourself go and be larger than life, that’s the key thing.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Daniel Cormier Headed to WWE?

During that same interview with TMZ Sports, Triple H also revealed his company was interested in working with UFC legend Daniel Cormier in the future.

Cormier, 41, is looking for one more big fight in the UFC before he retires. The former UFC double champion hopes his final bout is the rubber match against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The two stars are tied at 1-1, and Cormier hopes to break that tie and retire as heavyweight champ.

Triple H told TMZ Sports he’s hoping to work with Cormier soon, whether it’s before or after his last UFC fight.

“We’ve obviously talked a lot in the past, we’ve had conversations about him doing stuff whether, that’s in the ring, commentary, or doing different things,” Triple H said. “But he’s doing what he’s doing and if he decided he’s done or wants to leave UFC, yeah, I love him. Every time I see him we have a great conversation.”

Will Cormier Become WWE Commentator, Too?

Triple H said he’d love to see Cormier in the WWE in any capacity, including as a commentator.

In fact, most of his conversation with TMZ Sports was around Cormier’s excellence as a commentator, something the soon-to-be-retired champ already does for select UFC fights.

“He’s just a good dude, and I think that’s what makes him good at commentary,” Triple H said. “A guy, like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to sit on my couch and watch a fight with him.’ To me, that’s what makes commentary good, people you’d want to hang out with and have a sit-down and watch something.”

But Triple H said he’s happy to wait for Cormier to be finished with his MMA career first.

“I think he’s great,” Triple H said. “We’d love to do something with him, if the time is right, obviously with respect to UFC and Dana White.”

READ NEXT: Shirtless Mike Tyson Inspires With Epic Weight Loss

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel