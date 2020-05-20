Zach LaVine Reveals New Nickname For Coby White, Bulls PG Responds [VIDEO]

Zach LaVine has put up solid stats as a member of the Chicago Bulls this season.

Through 60 games, LaVine, the swingman is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

LaVine is the face of the Bulls squad. Injuries haven’t been kind to them. The young squad has struggled with injuries and they’re looking to create a culture with a roster that includes Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr., Thaddeus Young, Otto Porter Jr., Tomas Satoransky, Chandler Hutchison, Ryan Arcidiacono, Denzel Valentine and Coby White.

Speaking of White, the rookie out of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill is living his best life.

For those keeping score at home: The third leading scorer on the Bulls’ squad is averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game.

White is also shooting 35.4% from downtown and in a recent interview on Instagram Live with BallIsLife, Zach LaVine called Coby White a human flamethrower.

“Man, Coby’s my guy,” he said.

Per Bleacher Nation:

“He had one of the best training camps I’ve seen from a rookie; I’ve told a lot of people that. He came with it from Day 1. Obviously, he had the ups and downs and sometimes you’re put in a position where you’re not allowed to show your entire game as part of the NBA, I feel like a lot of guys are going through that. But them last 15 games, and even before that, he had so many showing where it’s like ‘man, this kid is off the charts.’ He’s a human flamethrower, man. He’s got stepbacks, hesitations, he has finishing, he can shoot the hell out of the ball, he’s fast, his potential is limitless, man. I’m excited to play with him and be in the backcourt where I think we can be a problem.”

High praise and White likes it!

“It means a lot,” Coby White told me during a Zenni Blockz Blue Light Glasses round table discussion with Bulls teammate, Ryan Arcidiacono before ‘The Last Dance’ Finale on Sunday evening.

“Me and Zach are really tight, are boys, we’re really cool. You know, Zach; you can go back to training camp and see one of his interviews, he’s had belief in me since day one and I think toward the end of this season, I got to show what he was believing in me for. It means a lot. So, in the offseason, he was saying: ‘I gotta come up with a nickname for you.’ And I guess he found it.”

Before the NBA’s coronavirus pandemic halted play throughtout the NBA, the Bulls grasped a 22-43 record. They sit in third place in the Eastern Conference Central Division and in eleventh place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings.