Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal Discusses Which Clubs He’d Love to Join

Arturo Vidal has been looking towards the future and talking about the clubs he would love to play for before he finally hangs up his boots.

The Chile international turned 33 in May and is heading towards the end of a career that has seen him win titles in Italy, Germany and Spain. Vidal spoke to ESPN about which clubs he still dreams of turning out for.

“Clearly, in each country I have a preferred team. In Brazil I have Flamengo, who I love. I have my friend Rafa who we talk to, he tells me. I had Renato too. The America of Mexico. I have Nico Castillo and Zamorano, they are teams that clearly would be a dream to play, but I am living day by day and if at any time I am given to play in any of those three teams it would be spectacular,” he said. “We all know what Boca is in Argentina, the players who have been there, I did not have the luck to play at La Bombonera, for Colo Colo or any team and I have always wanted to feel what they say it feels. Boca, we all know what winners they are, it would be a dream, but I’m calm… Gary clearly knows me very well and we always talk, I always ask him how he felt when he scored and when he wore the shirt.”

Vidal is contracted to Barcelona until the end of next season. He has been an important player for the club in 2019-20, scoring seven goals from 25 appearances in La Liga for the Catalan giants.

Vidal Tipped to Make Boca Move

Chile team-mate Gary Medel has previously spoken about Vidal’s fondness for Boca Juniors and suggested the two players could link up at La Bombonera in the future in an interview with Radio Continental:

“Arturo Vidal would like to play at Boca Juniors with me or without me. He loves Boca and follows them on social media. He’s dying to go there.”

Medel spent two years with Boca before moving to La Liga and joining Sevilla in 2011. The 32-year-old joined Serie A side Bologna in August on a three-year deal.

Inter Also a Possible Destination

Vidal has also hinted at a possible move to Inter at the end of the season. He reiterated a desire to feel important at Barcelona but also mentioned his relationship with coach Antonio Conte in an interview with Marcos López and Albert Guasch at El Periodico.

“We have to play for two more months. Here I am happy and I have excellent teammates, but I want to feel important. Otherwise, I will have to look for something else to continue my career. I like playing, I don’t say all the games, but the most difficult and important ones to win the titles. “We have an excellent relationship, he knows that I am a winner and that he can trust me. That’s what I want here.”

Vidal worked with Conte for three years with Juventus, winning three Serie A titles during that time. The Inter boss has previously described Vidal as a “fantastic player” who he would “always want him with me.”

