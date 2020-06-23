49ers and ‘Manscaped’ Grooming Tools Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Well, if you are a fan of the San Francisco 49ers and are also in need of male grooming tools, you’re in luck.

The team announced an official partnership with male grooming brand MANSCAPED, saying that the two sides are coming together for a multi-year deal that makes the brand the official “Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner.”

“The San Francisco 49ers and MANSCAPED, the leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygeine, today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership naming MANSCAPED the Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner of the San Francisco 49ers. Extending well beyond keeping 49ers players on top of their grooming game, this dynamic sponsorship entails highly curated brand integrations as well as surprise and delight elements that will enhance the fan experience.”

There has to be a first time for everything.

Comments from 49ers VP and MANSCAPED VP

The release included comments from Kevin Hilton, San Francisco’s vice president of corporate partnerships, who spoke more on what the release means by “highly curated brand integrations” and “surprise and delight elements.”

“Anybody who followed our thrilling run to the Super Bowl last year knows that the 49ers are comfortable with close shaves so MANSCAPED will be a welcome addition to the 49ers family,” Hilton said. “MANSCAPED is changing the game of personal hygiene for men everywhere, and we are proud to partner together to highlight their brand with relevant connections to our fanbase.”

After making the comparison of the 2019 49ers season to shaving, the 49ers’ web release also includes comments from MANSCAPED vice president of marketing Ryan Fiore, who said that he is a diehard 49ers fan and that many members of the company are as well.

“With dozens of diehard 49ers fans at our company, and as a lifelong fan myself, it is safe to say that we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership,” Fiore said. “MANSCAPED and the 49ers share the same passion for connecting with fans in an authentic, memorable and lasting way. We look forward to further exploring this like-minded vision together.”

MANSCAPED was founded by CEO Paul Tran, and the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and also make some of their products in the area.

Twitter Reacts to MANSCAPED Partnership

As to be expected, jokes and reactions from the 49ers media and community rolled in after word began to spread, with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan one of the first to the party.

Have to admit my 15 year-old boy sense of humor and this made me giggle.#49ers and @manscaped announce a multi-year partnership: pic.twitter.com/lMiMgq0POP — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) June 23, 2020

Fellow NBC Sports media member Matt Maicco humorously mentioned that the release wasn’t a product of satirical website The Onion.

This is not, repeat NOT, from The Onion. https://t.co/4Gylj1tGjS — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 23, 2020

One 49ers fan said that he no longer has a choice to buy MANSCAPED products after being on the fence.

I been thinking about buying this but now I can’t not get it lol — A$AP Eddie (@DaOGMuffinMan) June 23, 2020

Another fan not-so-subtly asked if 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can be in advertisements.

Can we get Jimmy G in a commercial for this? Asking for @Ninergirl99 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — NinerChick757 (@akaDafni) June 23, 2020

Many more replies made the obvious jokes and comments about the 49ers partnership with MANSCAPED, but it’s probably best to let those sit on their own.

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and follow Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.