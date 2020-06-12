Barcelona Blast Ansu Fati Exit Rumors: ‘There’s No Story’

Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana has hit back at rumors starlet Ansu Fati could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Xavier Vilajoana, who is responsible for Barcelona B and youth football at the Camp Nou, was asked by Sport’s German Bona about speculation regarding a big offer from Manchester United.

“For us, there’s no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him. We won’t use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.”

Manchester United have seen a bid of €100 million ($112m) for Fati rejected by Barcelona. The Red Devils “want to come back with a bigger offer,” according to Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport.

Fati is contracted to Barcelona until 2022 and has a release clause of €170m ($191m).

Fati is Barcelona’s Future

Manchester United’s interest in Fati does not come as too much of a surprise given the impressive breakthrough season he’s enjoyed. The teenager has forced his way into the first-team reckoning and has gone on to break eight records, including becoming the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League.

He’s also made history in La Liga:

Youngest player to… Score for @FCBarcelona. ✅

Score at the Camp Nou. ✅

The youngster has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in 2019-20, despite fierce competition for places in the club’s attack with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Braithwaite all in the squad. There may be more competition next season too. Ousmane Dembele should be fit after a long lay-off, while Francisco Trincao will arrive from Braga and Pedri from Las Palmas.

Yet Fati has already shown this season he has what it takes to play for the first team, despite his young age, and can handle the pressure of playing for such a big club.

The forward is still technically a Barcelona B player, but he is expected to be promoted officially to the first-team squad next season, according to Rob Dawson and Sam Marsden at ESPN.

First Title Beckons for Fati

Fati could also finish a memorable campaign with a first major title. Barcelona will resume their season on Saturday at Real Mallorca and have a two-point lead with 11 games left.

There will be changes to the league season with games played behind closed doors and teams allowed to make five substitutions per game. Fati has been used more often from the bench this season and could still play a key role in the run-in.

Barcelona have already shown off how sharp he’s looked in training:

Fati has had plenty to celebrate this season already, in what has been an extraordinary campaign for the youngster, but there could still be more glory to come in the next 11 games.

