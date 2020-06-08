Barcelona Turned Down $50 Million Offer for Francisco Trincao: Report

Francisco Trincao hasn’t even played a game for Barcelona yet but the Catalan giants have already turned down an offer of €45 million ($50m) for the 20-year-old’s services.

The forward will arrive from Portuguese side Braga in the summer after Barcelona agreed to sign him in January for €31 million ($35m) on a five-year deal.

The Catalan giants have already turned down the chance to make a quick profit on the youngster. Trincao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, informed Barcelona he had an offer of $50m for the Braga starlet just days after the club had secured his signature, according to Cristiana Cubero at Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was quick to reply too. He made it clear that there was no interest in accepting the offer and that they were looking forward to seeing Trincao at Barcelona.

Trincao Has Flourished Since Signing for Barcelona

Trincao has thrived since putting pen to paper on a deal to join Barcelona. He has six goals and three assists in his last 10 outings for Braga in all appearances.

The youngster also does not appear to have lost any of his sharpness despite having spent the last few months on the sidelines when Portugal’s Primeira Liga was suspended due to Covid-19.

In Braga’s first game back he won a penalty and scored in their 3-2 defeat to Santa Clara in an impressive performance.

🇵🇹Gran partido de Trincâo en la derrota del Braga ante el Santa Clara (3-2). Dejó cosas muy interesantes además de este gol y de provocar un penalti. pic.twitter.com/NDOcDRx6zR — Adri Contreras (@AdriContrerass) June 5, 2020

Trincao seems to have been inspired by the prospect of playing for Barcelona, and his impressive performances in 2020 will ensure there’s plenty of excitement when he does arrive at the Camp Nou.

What Can Barcelona Expect From Trincao?

The youngster has already been willing to explain what Barcelona can expect from him after he completes his move from Braga in a chat with the club’s YouTube channel.

“At Barça I hope to bring my skill, my left foot and my youth. I think the fans will enjoy it with me (laughs). I work hard and I am strong mentally, I try to score and create and I like taking players on. Also, I always try to help the team.”

Trincao’s former youth coach, José Carvalho Araújo, has also opened up and offered some insight into what sort of player Barcelona have bought in an interview with Maisfutebol.

“Trincão is one of those who we noticed was different from an early age. Now it’s easy to talk, but I trained him in the under-13s (!). And for six years, so I know what I’m saying. He always showed an enormous capacity for work, what set him apart was the way he faced things. For him, playing football is a pleasure, a joy, and that is fundamental. For Trincão, it’s like playing with friends on the street or with Barcelona.”

Barcelona hardly lack for attacking options in the squad with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite around, but Trincao is clearly one for the future and will be hoping he can go on and become a hit at the Camp Nou.

