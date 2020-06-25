Barcelona Agree Huge Swap Deal With Juventus: Report

Barcelona has sealed a huge swap deal with Serie A champions that will see midfielder Arthur move to Turin in return for Miralem Pjanic and €10 million.

The deal has been rumored for some time but was missing the OK from Arthur. The Brazilian has now agreed to make the switch and will leave the Camp Nou less than two years after arriving from Gremio, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arthur has accepted Juventus bid! He’s going to join Juventus on a swap deal – Miralem Pjanic (+ €10M) to Barcelona as part of the agreement. Last details to be resolved and then here we go! 🔴 #Juventus #Barcelona #FCB #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2020

Pjanic reached agreement over a four-year deal with Barcelona some time ago after turning down more lucrative offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sport’s Lluis Miguelsanz.

Arthur had initially insisted he wanted to stay at Barcelona but has since changed his mind. According to Santi Ovalle at Cadena SER, the Catalan giants told Arthur to look for a new club because they wanted to raise funds for a new striker.

Both players are expected to complete the current season with their clubs before moving over the summer.

What Will Miralem Pjanic Bring to Barcelona?

Barcelona is acquiring an experienced international in the shape of Pjanic. The 30-year-old has 92 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina and has won three league titles during his four years at Juventus.

The midfielder enjoyed spells at Metz and Lyon in France before heading to Italy and signing for Roma in 2011. He spent five years in the Italian capital before joining Juve five years later.

Juventus manager at the time, Massimiliano Allegri, told Sky Sport Italia he thought Pjanic would go on to become “one of the best in the world” in his position as the deepest midfielder in a three.

Arthur Set for a New Start

Arthur’s departure for a new country and a new league will offer the Brazilian a fresh start after a difficult second season at Barcelona. The midfielder made 44 appearances for the club in his first season and was also part of the Brazil squad that lifted the 2019 Copa America.

However, he is no longer a guaranteed starter at Barcelona after a season interrupted by injury and some uninspiring form. The arrival of Frenkie de Jong in the summer from Ajax has also increased the competition for places in the Barcelona midfield.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has told Arthur he will be an important part of his team, according to journalist Guillem Balague. The Italian coach’s words may well have helped Arthur change his mind, and he’ll be hoping he can go and have a big impact in Italy.

