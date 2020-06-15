Browns TE David Njoku Shares Hilarious Interaction With Fan

David Njoku is a physical specimen, as evident by some of the recent Instagram posts from the Cleveland Browns tight end.

Njoku is in killer shape heading into his fourth NFL season, coming in at 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. After Njoku posted a photo of one of his recent workouts, a fan commented: “I hope my wife never meets David Njoku. Or I won’t have a wife anymore. Damn.”

I hope my wife never meets David Njoku. Or I won't have a wife anymore. Damn. https://t.co/cP6Dw4bYaV — Fantasy Football Troglodyte (@FFTroglodyte) June 14, 2020

Njoku responded to the comment in jest on his Instagram, writing: “Lol I’m not a home wrecker.”

Njoku recently spoke about his training in an interview with the Browns’ official site.

“I’ve been (training) five hours a day in the hot sun (of Miami) and it’s a beautiful thing.” Njoku said. “I’ve gained 8 to 10 pounds since I got drafted and it’s lean muscle, so I’m moving the same speed, if not faster.”

Njoku even gave some tips on how to get the prime beach bod, like him.

“For starters, for the beach bod, cardio is the No. 1 asset,” Njoku said. “Cardio is very important and then start it off with your core workouts and biceps.”

David Njoku Looking for Redemption Season With Browns

Njoku suffered a fractured wrist in Week 2 last season and he didn’t make it back into the lineup in Week 14. However, a dropped a ball that turned into an interception played a part in him being a healthy scratch the next two weeks. He suited up for the Browns final game of the season, but played just four snaps. Njoku had just five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown last season. He recently reflected on those struggles.

I gotta admit I appreciate what last year taught me. A lot of adversity was added to the plate but I’m so thankful I went through it. Clean slate.. I’m ready. — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) June 8, 2020

“I gotta admit I appreciate what last year taught me,” Njoku wrote in a tweet. “A lot of adversity was added to the plate but I’m so thankful I went through it. Clean slate.. I’m ready.”

David Njoku Will Have Plenty Opportunity in Browns Offense

Njoku might have been in the doghouse of the last regime, but it’s clear that he’s been given a clean slate. He’ll prove especially useful in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tight end heavy system, as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt pointed out.

“He has been excellent,” Van Pelt said. “We really enjoy him in the meetings. He’s a guy who speaks out. He’s a smart guy. He understands what we’re trying to get accomplished. He can answer the questions when you ask him. I am excited to get to know him. I know he is a talented guy.

“He is going to add to that tight end room,” Van Pelt added. “There will be times we are out there with three tight end sets – that is part of this system – and to have him with the ability he has both athletically to play in line or get him out in space and get some matchup issues with safeties and linebackers covering him, I am excited to see what he has to offer.”

Njoku has showed high upside in the past. During his rookie season he notched 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns. The Browns are hoping Njoku can tap into that playing alongside newly-signed tight end Austin Hooper.

