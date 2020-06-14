Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Amanda Posts Key Black Lives Matter Message

As NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace continues to inspire people around the country, his girlfriend Amanda Carter posted a heartfelt message about the Black Lives Matter movement. After Wallace rode in the Black Lives Matter car at Martinsville, Carter noted on Instagram that she has received an “outpouring of support.”

“Wow y’all, the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and NASCAR has been amazing to watch this week!” Carter explained. “I am so incredibly proud of this man for standing up and helping to push real change! How about last nights race!? I don’t think I’ve been that nervous watching a race since the 2018 Daytona 500 😅😅😅.”

Wallace’s special paint scheme coincided with NASCAR announcing that the organization banned the confederate flag from events. Carter encouraged fans who have been vocal about their displeasure of Wallace’s Black Lives Matter ride to “try to see and understand from a perspective not your own.”

“Anyways! I’m so proud of you Darrell!!!!” Carter continued. “I highly encourage anyone who feels like they want to comment or post something negative on any of this news that they take the time to try to understand the #blacklivesmatter movement and try to see and understand from a perspective not your own!”

Prior to COVID-19, Bubba Called Having Amanda at the Race Track a ‘Highlight’ of His Week

Current NASCAR rules restrict spouses and significant others from attending races as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in November, Wallace admitted that having Carter at the track was a “highlight” of his week.

“Weekend was a big blur for the most part, but one big highlight was having Amanda back. Appreciate you coming and letting me escape the madness and take my mind off the 🐂💩. #breaktheinternet,” Wallace posted on Instagram.

Amanda Has Learned a Lot About NASCAR Since Dating Bubba

During Wallace’s rookie season in 2018, the driver gave fans an up-close look at his world in the Facebook docu-series Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace. Wallace admitted in one of the episodes that Carter has learned a lot about NASCAR since they started dating.

“Amanda has come into this not knowing which way was up, down, left or right with this sport,” Bubba explained with tears in his eyes after finishing second at the 2018 Daytona 500. “She gets it. She understands how much I love it, and I how much I want to do well. Just how competitive I am.”

Wallace recently discussed why he is trying to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is a poster of a little girl that says, yes we said Black Lives Matter, no we did not say only Black Lives Matter,” Wallace said, per NBC Sports. “We know that all lives matter, but we are trying to make you all understand that Black Lives Matter, too. Too. T-o-o. It’s three letters that is left off that people don’t understand. Black Lives Matter, too.

READ NEXT: Desiree & Darrell Wallace Sr., Bubba’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know