Josh Allen Says Stefon Diggs Had a ‘Bad Rep’ in Minnesota

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently got a chance to practice with his future No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and was surprised by the former Minnesota Vikings star.

Allen, Diggs and several other Bills players met in Miami for workouts while the NFL has yet to allow official team training camps.

“I’ll tell you, this man loves to work,” Allen told NewYorkUpstate.com. “[Diggs] loves to get on the field and run routes and talk to the guys and explain how he’s running routes and explain what works for him to these young cats.”

Allen was impressed by Diggs’ attention to detail and willingness to mesh with the team right away — a surprise to Allen who felt Diggs had a “bad rep” in Minnesota after the media frenzy surrounding his grievances with his former team.

Allen had this to say about Diggs after their workout session:

“It was very, very awesome to see just the amount of detail that he puts into his craft, how communicative he was, how willing he was to learn. And he wasn’t there for himself. He was there for the betterment of the team and wanted to hang out with the guys and wanted to learn and get to know the guys and I thought that was pretty special. You hear all these crazy stories in the media and I think he’s had a bad rep where he was at.”

TheVikingAge’s Adam Patrick said he felt that Allen’s statement are off on how Diggs is seen in Minnesota:

“Sure, some feathers were ruffled when he chose to skip a practice last season without letting anyone know or when he tweeted that he was ready for a new beginning shortly after Kirk Cousins signed his extension with Minnesota back in March. But just about everyone who has ever worked with Diggs during his time with the Vikings has said at one time or another that he was a great teammate.”

Diggs’ Legacy with the Vikings

Diggs brought the Vikings to a place that has been rare for the franchise with an appearance in the NFC championship game in 2017. And how he did it has been among some of the biggest moments in sports history.

While it is true that Diggs had moments he aired his dissatisfaction with the Vikings, he was widely regarded as being a good teammate and exceptional player for the franchise.

“The reality is those in the building… they were huge in getting Stefon Diggs focused, and really from what I can tell, he was pretty much a model teammate the rest of the year. They didn’t have any concerns about him going forward,” Ian Rapoport said regarding Diggs missing a practice last season.

