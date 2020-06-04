Carl Crawford Arrested for Domestic Violence Charges

Retired MLB player Carl Crawford has been arrested on domestic violence charges after a former girlfriend accused him of pulling a gun on her and physically assaulting her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the unidentified woman and Crawford ended their relationship earlier this year and decided to talk things over on May 8th. When the two met up at her Houston home, she claimed that he turned violent and revealed that he had a semi-automatic handgun. Crawford, 38, is accused of unloading and ejecting “a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.” She said she tried to escape from him once he pulled out his gun but he pushed her to the ground. The woman then alleged that Crawford questioned her about who she had been dating and threatened to “hurt her” if she lied to him. She said that the former Los Angeles Dodgers player “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.” When she answered that she had only been dating the unnamed man for about a week, she said Crawford bashed her head against a wall several times. The woman said she fled once her one-year-old daughter appeared and distracted Crawford. She added that Crawford left his gun at her home after he fled.

After the incident, she accused Crawford of harassing her via text message with messages like “That wasn’t a beating u just mad I made u confess” and saying he was going to pay someone to find the man he was questioning her about.

Crawford turned himself in today (June 4) and his bail is set at $10,000. He was charged with assault and impeding breathing.

Two People Died at Crawford’s House Last Month

This has been a tough year for Crawford. In May, a five-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman named Bethany Lartigue drowned at his home in Houston while a music video was being filmed. At the time, there were six people there and the five-year-old has wandered outside and fell into the pool. Lartigue jumped into the pool and tried to save the boy but they both drowned, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“My heart’s heavy,” he posted on Instagram about the sad incident. “The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers. I know I always will.”

They were pronounced dead at the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital. Lartigue was a football player on the Texas team the Arlington Impact of the Women’s Football Alliance. The young boy was the son of one of the women present at Crawford’s home.