Cody Garbrandt’s Buzzer-Beater KO and Every UFC 250 Finish [WATCH]

Cody Garbrandt made a statement on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the co-main event of UFC 250, Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak with one of the most electrifying one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see.

Take a look at the finish of his fight with Raphael Assuncao as the punch just beats the buzzer to end the second round.

The torque and coiled action on the punch looked like something that would come from making a half-circle motion on the analog stick on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller.

Assuncao was out before he hit the canvas and the spasms in his right leg left it sticking up in a bent position seconds after the KO.

Prior to the KO win by Garbrandt, he had lost three fights in a row. Two of the defeats came against bitter rival TJ Dillashaw, who is now suspended for using banned substances. The other loss came at the hands of top contender Pedro Munhoz. This was a must-win for Garbrandt as a four-fight skid would have been a horrible reality for a former champion.

Assuncao is now in Garbrandt’s position. He is on a three-fight skid with Saturday’s loss. Because of the nature of the knockout, he’ll likely need some time to recover before he can hope to return to the Octagon.

The KO victory earned Garbrandt one of four $50,000 performance bonuses. There was no Fight of the Night, so instead, the UFC gave four individual bonuses for stand-out performances.

Here is a look at all of the results from Saturday with the fights that ended in a finish in bold.

Amanda Nunes (c) def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via second-round knockout (punch) – POTN

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) – POTN

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland via first-round knockout (punch) – POTN

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO (punches)

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via second-round TKO (punches)

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via first-round TKO (leg kicks) – POTN

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

The next step for Garbrandt is unclear. As spectacular as his KO was on Saturday, he hasn’t earned the right to go from three-fight losing streak to a world title shot. Especially since he was granted an immediate rematch with Dillashaw after he was dethroned initially.

The UFC has already committed to a Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo bout for the vacant UFC Men’s Bantamweight title. Henry Cejudo retired last month after he defeated Dominick Cruz and vacated the title. Many aren’t happy with the Yan-Aldo bout, but unless the UFC switches gears, that fight will determine the next champion at 135 pounds.

Aljamain Sterling earned one of the other POTN bonuses for a masterful first-round submission win over Cory Sandhagen. A fight between him and Yan for the title seems more appropriate with Garbrandt facing Aldo for the right to challenge the winner of Sterling-Yan.

Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting, and we’re left to simply enjoy the brilliant KO Garbrandt delivered on Saturday. Here are all of the finishes from UFC 250:

