Conor McGregor Keeps Revealing Where His Future Lies

Conor McGregor might have just retired, but that didn’t keep the 31-year-old from taking his family to the boxing gym on Sunday for Father’s Day. McGregor posted a series of pictures on Instagram alongside his wife Dee Devlin and two children at Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland.

“I got to spend the day with loved ones at Crumlin boxing club. Not a bad day at all!” McGregor posted.

Of course, McGregor didn’t just take his family to the gym for a quick visit or photo op. Included in the set of pictures McGregor posted are several of the fighter training at the gym.

On top of that, if you regularly watch the stories McGregor posts on Instagram, you know the fighter has continued his boxing training even after announcing his sudden UFC retirement earlier this month.

So McGregor seems to be teasing a return to boxing.

McGregor lost via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in August 2017 but has consistently stated over the last three years that he expects to have another boxing match soon.

Potential opponents include Mayweather in a rematch, Manny Pacquiao or Paulie Malignaggi.

You can scroll through McGregor’s Instagram photos below, which include several of the fighter putting in some work at Crumlin Boxing Club.

McGregor Retired from UFC

McGregor retired from UFC action, though technically the fighter wasn’t all that specific about retiring only from MMA when he announced it a few weeks ago.

While McGregor has a history of announcing sudden retirements only to come back to the cage soon after, it appears that McGregor is at least taking this current retirement seriously.

Heck, McGregor’s family even made him a big retirement cake.

Additionally, UFC president Dana White confirmed the fighter was retired over the weekend during the UFC’s latest card in Las Vegas.

“I don’t chase guys that don’t want to fight,” White said. “I don’t chase guys. We offer guys three fights a year. You get three fights a year, if you don’t want to fight, I’ve got a roster full of people who want to fight.”

When McGregor made his stunning announcement, he said he planned to “retire from fighting” but most pundits still expect the UFC star to at least consider boxing again.

After all, even with McGregor being the highest-paid MMA fighter on the planet right now, he made way more money facing Mayweather inside a boxing ring than he has in any other fight.

Besides, McGregor keeps on revealing pictures and videos of himself boxing, and nothing the Irishman does like that is by accident.

Best Boxing Matches for McGregor

The best boxing match for McGregor depends on what his goal is for the fight.

If he’s looking for a win, it would make sense for him to face Malignaggi who hasn’t won a boxing match in four years, or maybe even Oscar De La Hoya, who is 47 years old and hasn’t fought in over 12 years.

But if McGregor wants to make the most amount of money possible, Mayweather fits the bill.

The first Mayweather vs. McGregor was the second best-selling boxing pay-per-view event ever, and it’s expected that the rematch would also do quite well.

Finally, the most fun fight of all would also be the one with the biggest risk and potentially best reward. Facing Pacquiao would give McGregor the chance to face a sitting world champion and an all-time great boxer, one that McGregor is much bigger than but also one that would be gunning for the stoppage with a barrage of power punches from the opening bell.

McGregor has plenty of great choices when it comes to boxing.

