Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Posts Statement After Signing $31.4M Tag [LOOK]

This is the face of a man who’s now $31.4 million richer.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted a statement (of sorts) to Instagram on Monday, hours after officially signing his exclusive franchise tag.

There is no caption nor words associated with Prescott’s post — just the 26-year-old tipping a literal cowboy hat, his mouth forming a you-know-what-eating grin.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Reason for the IG ‘Statement’

Money, money, money, moneyyy. Prescott was guaranteed the $31.4 million upon putting pen to paper, the tag contractually obligating him to report to training camp. He’s entrenched as Dallas’ starting QB for 2020 and cemented as the richest player in single-season franchise history.

He also became the NFL’s seventh-highest-paid player in terms of total cash and the highest-paid in base salary, dwarfing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($23.8 million), per Spotrac.com.

And this might be just the start of Prescott’s windfall. He aims to reach agreement with the Cowboys on a long-term deal that could make him the highest-paid player in league history (until Patrick Mahomes inevitably gets his mega-contract).

The sides have until July 15 to hammer out a four- or five-year commitment; Prescott wants the former while Dallas is pushing for the latter.

Should worse come to worst, and he fails to strike an accord with the Cowboys, Prescott can set his sights on 2021 unrestricted free agency, where a QB-hungry team is sure to pony up. If tagged again next offseason, he would rake in approximately $37.7 million — fully guaranteed. Not a terrible situation he finds himself in.

Dak, Dallas Not Close to Agreement

In reporting that Prescott formally inked his tender, NFL Network Ian Rapoport’s brought along some cold water, reminding that the sides “aren’t close” to a long-term pact. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler passed along the same word, adding length and value remain the biggest “sticking points” as the deadline looms.

Dak Prescott signing his $31.4-million franchise tag restarts the clock on a long-term deal, but there haven't been any new developments on that front for a while, with length of contract and money still sticking points. Expecting this one to press up against July 15 deadline. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 22, 2020

Rapoport and Fowler essentially echoed what ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Sunday, after news broke of Prescott’s intention to dot Is and cross Ts. Sources close to the situation told Werder it wasn’t “an indication that a long-term agreement is close.”

One source also described to Werder how Dallas feels pressured to lock down Prescott while simultaneously navigating around potential salary cap-related pitfalls stemming from the coronavirus and estimates of its financial ramifications on the sport in 2020.

“Their problem is the second year, because this salary cap is going to crash unless there’s an intermediate deal,” said the source. “They would have to gut their team to keep him then. So there’s even more incentive for the Cowboys to do a long-term deal with Dak because of the coronavirus and where the cap might be next year.”

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Sets Astonishing Cowboys Record After Inking Franchise Tag

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL