Ezekiel Elliott, ‘Several’ Cowboys Players Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

“Several” Dallas Cowboys players, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, recently tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport also noted that multiple Houston Texans players contracted the virus.

“None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols,” he tweeted.

Rapoport spoke to Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, who claimed his client is “feeling good.”



WFAA’s Mike Leslie reports Elliott was tested last week and only did so “because he was around someone with it.”

A source close to Ezekiel Elliott confirms he did indeed test positive for COVID-19. The test happened last week. Source says he’s feeling great, doesn’t have any symptoms, and that he only got tested because he was around someone with it. #Cowboys | @wfaa | @wfaasports — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) June 15, 2020

It’s unclear who else in the Cowboys’ organization was affected by the pandemic, nor the extent of their symptoms or whether they simply tested positive for the antibodies.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees,” Rapoport was told in a brief statement from the team.



Two sources close to the situation would not confirm the veracity of the report to ESPN’s Ed Werder. But, as he notes, they did not deny it, either.

Two #Cowboys sources declined to confirm this report, citing the sensitivity of the issue and noting that is a personal/employee health matter. But neither denied it. This is what the #NFL must create policy on to have training camps and play season as scheduled. https://t.co/IZ1K548aX7 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) June 15, 2020

