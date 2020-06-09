Cowboys’ Gerald McCoy Takes Veiled Shot at Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Gerald McCoy feels the end may be near for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman, in an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, opined that the 43-year-old (in August) has reached a point of no return, his Hall-of-Fame skillset deteriorating with age — a bitter inevitability.

“His supporting cast was not what it has been in the past, and I know, you know, you hear Shannon Sharpe always say, ‘This guy, if you looked in the dictionary, if it says do more with less, you should see Tom Brady’. Yes, but that’s younger Tom Brady, where he wasn’t older, his arm was still strong,” McCoy said Tuesday, via Bleacher Report. “You know, his body was still up to par. He’s gotten older. And I think people forget, Father Time is undefeated, even for Tom Brady.

“Muhammad Ali, Father Time kicked in. I know LeBron, I don’t know where he came from, he’s not from Earth. I don’t know where he came from, but Father Time has not kicked in with him yet. Father Time kicks in for everybody. Do I believe Tom Brady is still a winning quarterback? Absolutely. Do I believe Tom Brady can win 10-plus games? Absolutely. Is it yet to be seen? I don’t know.”

McCoy signed with Dallas this offseason following a one-and-done stint in Carolina. But the six-time Pro Bowler spent his first nine professional seasons starring for the Bucs, and he revealed to Cowherd he’s secretly rooting for the club to make a deep playoff push … before losing to the Cowboys.

McCoy did not get to face Brady and his now-former Patriots in 2019. And the Cowboys aren’t scheduled to battle the Buccaneers during the 2020 regular season. But they did draw New England last year in a field goal-filled affair when Brady went 17-of-37 for 190 yards and a touchdown — the difference in a 13-9 victory.

That game epitomized Brady’s late-career downturn as Dallas’ defense (two sacks, zero takeaways) wasn’t exactly making life unbearable. He finished with a paltry 70.8 QB rating and averaged a meager 5.1 yards per attempt. This wasn’t 2003 Brady or even 2013 Brady.

This was a shell of himself, ultimately a sign of things to come, with the Pats being bounced out of the postseason in the Wild Card round, their earliest exit since 2009.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!