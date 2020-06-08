Daniel Cormier Warns Rival About Rematch: ‘You’re Done!’

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has just one name on his mind for what the 41-year-old believes should be his last UFC opponent later this year. So when Cormier saw UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic getting hyped online about heading back inside the Octagon soon for his next fight, the American couldn’t help but warn his rival about their assumed upcoming third encounter.

“You’re done!” Cormier posted.

It’s no secret Cormier is looking to retire at the end of this year and that the former UFC “champ champ” believes a third fight with Miocic will allow him to end his UFC career as heavyweight champion.

On top of that, Cormier posted a picture Monday via social media that suggested he just signed his part of the agreement to face Miocic.

Former UFC ‘Champ Champ’ Wants to Retire Heavyweight Champ

Cormier is already considered one of the best MMA fighters ever.

He was the second fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold championships in two divisions.

Cormier defeated Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015 for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Cormier defended his belt twice before losing it via knockout to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in July 2017.

But Cormier was reinstated as the 205-pound champ after the California State Athletic Commission decided to overturn the result to a “no contest” after it was revealed Jones had failed a drug test.

After his reinstatement, Cormier moved up to heavyweight and stopped Miocic in the second round at UFC 226 in July 2018. The new heavyweight champ dropped his other belt soon after but lost the heavyweight title rematch via knockout 13 months later at UFC 241.

Now Cormier intends on beating Miocic in the rubber match so he can retire as the UFC heavyweight champion.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cormier Promises Big Changes for Final Fight

Cormier believes he lost the second fight against Miocic because he wasn’t in the right frame of mind for the fight.

Last month, the fighter promised big changes for his final training camp.

Essentially, what Cormier revealed was that he wanted to employ the same kind of mentality he used to compete as an elite amateur wrestler over a decade ago.

Cormier was an All-American wrestling prodigy and team captain for the 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic teams, and he thinks surrounding himself with the same types of people who helped him back then is what will help him retire UFC heavyweight champ.

In short, Cormier said he wants people in his corner for his last training camp that will speak out when they don’t believe the fighter is putting in the right kind of effort.

“But you’ve got to have those guys that knew you before all the fame, all the money and all the attention to really put you in your place,” Cormier told USA Wrestling’s Kerry McCoy. “I think you know me in a way that if I’m wrestling and I ain’t doing enough, you’re going to tell me I’m not doing enough. I’m putting together a great camp for this last fight, and I can’t wait to get ready.”

Miocic vs. Cormier 3 hasn’t yet been finalized and announced, but it does appear to be one of the biggest fights left on the horizon in 2020.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor’s Shocking Announcement Is Major Blow to UFC

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel