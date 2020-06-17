Bears RB Posts Hype Video Featuring Mitchell Trubisky: [LOOK]

The 2020 NFL season may still be one big question mark, but many members of the Chicago Bears are getting back to work. Second year running back David Montgomery shared a video on his Instagram page featuring several offensive players, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running routes and catching passes.

Montgomery had a mediocre rookie season in 2019, and he’s looking to breakout in year two. He was joined in the video by Trubisky, wide receiver Allen Robinson, rookie tight end Cole Kmet, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, tight end Eric Saubert, and a fellow who looked an awful lot like veteran tight end Jimmy Graham.

The video has been circulating on Twitter, where Bears fans are understandably eating it up. You can check out the video below. WARNING: The music in the following video contains some NSFW lyrics.

David Montgomery is Looking Forward to His Sophomore Season

Montgomery said recently he feels strongly his second season is going to be far superior to his first. “It’s going to be better this year,” he said via Zoom Tuesday. “I’m going to be better this year for this team and this organization. I’m going to come as prepared as ever to lead that running back room the way I need to — and be who I need to be for this offense.”

He also noted he’s not dwelling on anything that happened in 2019. He ran for 889 yards on 242 attempts, averaging a ho-hum 3.7 yards per carry. “I can’t go back and change anything,” he said. “You just take it for what it is and just try to get better, be the best you, you can be every day. And put your best foot forward and just get better.”

Montgomery is looking to be more of a brute force in the running game, but he’s also looking to improve in the passing game, as well. He caught 25 passes for 185 yards and a score last year, and if the short video clip is any indicator, catching the ball is a big focus for him at present.

Montgomery Has Seen His Confidence Soar, Trubisky Looking Crisp

A new attitude is also taking hold of Montgomery this offseason. He has a different comfort level this year, whereas last season, there were numerous unknowns.

“Me not being solely a complete rookie and me going in with the unknown that, ‘I don’t know any of the offense,’ or me going in with the unknown that I don’t know if I’ll play or not … the unknown of not knowing if I will get carries or not, or worrying about all the small stuff, that doesn’t even matter anymore,” Montgomery said about the uncertainty that would come over him at times last year.

With the COVID-19 crisis drastically changing the landscape of the 2020 NFL season, Montgomery, Trubisky and company can’t get enough practice reps in. If the preseason gets shortened to two games, Trubisky, specifically, will benefit from all the practice reps he can get. Smack in the middle of a quarterback competition with Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Trubisky will be fighting for the starting job, and solid chemistry with his receivers cannot hurt. It’s a small sample size, and it will absolutely need to translate to game days, but he’s looking good in the .50 second clip, slinging throws and showcasing solid footwork throughout.

Footwork is something new QB coach John DeFilippo said was crucial for Trubisky to work on, and so far, it looks like he’s doing just that.

