Dolphins Player Disses Former Team’s Fans

In response to a tweet in celebration of Juneteeth, the historic day that marked the end of slavery in the United States, a Buffalo Bills fan decided to start a fight with Miami Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Glad I am out of buffalo, because of fans like you…. https://t.co/dDIyhS7EF4 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) June 19, 2020

The tweet prompted Lawson to clap back at the Twitter user, while dissing the fan of his former team. “Glad I am out of Buffalo, because of fans like you,” Lawson wrote in response.

Shaq Lawson’s Career Trajectory

A four-star recruit out of high school, Lawson played at Clemson for three seasons. He chose the school largely for reasons of staying close to his family in Central, South Carolina, after his father died in a car accident his junior year. Lawson had an impressive career there before forgoing his senior season, and was a consensus All-American in 2015.

Lawson was selected 19th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, but shortly after starting workouts with the team, he underwent shoulder surgery. He was eventually activated to the roster in October, and recorded his first NFL sack in Week 8, against division rival New England Patriots.

You'll remember my name I got two sacks on your ass." 🗣🗣😂 Broncos OL Connor McGovern told Shaq Lawson he'd never heard of him pic.twitter.com/0SQR0Md8eF — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) April 6, 2020

Despite being drafted so high, the Bills failed to make good use of the playmaker in his time with the team. While his final year with the team saw his career-high in sacks (6.5), ultimately, Buffalo declined to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract, which would send him into free agency come 2020.

Thank You Buffalo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h9ba7gX6rW — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 17, 2020

In his farewell letter to the Bills Mafia, Lawson spoke fondly about fans in Buffalo. “Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and helping me feel like part of the family since day one. I will always have a special place in my heart for this community,” he wrote. Lawson will be making his Dolphins debut this fall, after signing a three-year $30 million contract with the team.

Clapping Back

Naw we don’t need no sorry from u. Couldn’t be a teammates of mines. I would’ve check you at the door no cap https://t.co/GL6K271p7b — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) June 6, 2020

The four-year NFL veteran is no stranger to throwing shade on Twitter where he warrants it due. Earlier this month, he checked Jake Fromm after he apologized for words he used in private text messages that were leaked.

🤔 this pic show different. Which side you on @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/xCgnaEgikG — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) June 3, 2020

Lawson also called out quarterback Drew Brees amidst the fallout that surrounding comments he made on a Yahoo Finance stream against kneeling for the national anthem, as well as a former coach on Clemson’s staff, who was outed for his use of the n-word the same week.

Team up with me Shaq Lawson, @unitedway, and @UnitedWayofBroward to #StayHomeStayStrong and raise money for COVID-19 relief. Donate $10 and you could win a 30 minute virtual hangout with me while helping our community! pic.twitter.com/4w4vgfd2no — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) May 18, 2020

In part with United Way, Lawson also supported the #StayHomeStayStrong campaign, to raise money for the victims and essential hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has a foundation, and a section of his website featuring his favorite charities, sharing his message of the importance of giving back to communities.

