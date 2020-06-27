NFC East Voted Worst Division in NFL for Quarterback Play

Names like Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones don’t inspire tons of confidence. But what about Dak Prescott and, more importantly, Carson Wentz?

According to Adam Schein of NFL.com, they don’t bring the curve up enough to get out of the basement. He voted the NFC East the worst division in football for quarterback play. However, he did give a special individual shout out to Wentz by calling him a “flat-out stud” while saying the “jury is very much still out” on Haskins and Jones. Prescott? Well, the contract thing remains an issue for him and the Cowboys. Here is how Schein described his reasoning:

Wentz is a flat-out stud. Prescott should shine under Mike McCarthy. There is slight pause on both, with the Jalen Hurts implementation in Philly and Dak’s contractual ambiguity in Dallas. But for the sake of conversation, I think both situations play themselves out in a positive way. While Hurts’ presence equals drama in a city that loves it, Wentz is still special. He can rise above sports talk radio chatter. The jury is very much still out on both Jones and Haskins as they head into Year 2. Neither set the world on fire last fall. (Sure, Jones had some productive games, but his general ball security was a serious issue.) By the end of the coming season, when it comes to stacking up all of the quarterbacks in the AFC East and NFC East, I won’t be at all surprised if Jones and Haskins rank Nos. 7 and 8. And that’s what cements this ranking for the division.

"We rank the divisions for the upcoming NFL season by quarterbacks… Look, the past is taken into account, but this is a projection and what we are going to see on the field ranking the divisions by quarterbacks for 2020."@AdamSchein ranks each division by the QBs 👀 pic.twitter.com/zkLUyjACWP — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 19, 2020

NASCAR Driver Sporting Wentz-Inspired Car at Pocono

NASCAR driver Sam Mayer was racing around the track at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA in a Wentz-inspired stock car. The 17-year-old from Wisconsin partnered with several non-profit organizations on paint schemes, including Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. (Spoiler alert, he also partnered with Vikings receiver Adam Thielen).

Mayer’s car was decked out in green and white paint, with a sleek black roof on his No. 21 Chevrolet for the ARCA Series race at Pocono. Wentz took to Twitter to compliment the car and wish Mayer luck this weekend. He wrote: “Love it, bro!!”

Mayer, a development driver for GMS Racing and JR Motorsports, became the youngest NASCAR champion in any series when he won the Arca East Series Championship in 2019. He is currently sitting on top of the ARCA East standings after picking up a recent win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The non-profit paint schemes are not only going to look awesome but they are a way for race fans to become aware of non-profits that are helping people during the challenging times we’re in,” Mayer said in a press release. “I’m going to work hard to bring their names to victory lane!”

