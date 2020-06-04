Future NFL Hall of Famer Calls Eagles CB ‘Amari Cooper Stopper’

The Eagles’ ineptitude in the secondary was on display week in and week out in 2019. The unit surrendered 27 touchdowns and 3,865 yards through the air.

It was a problem they addressed with a big splash in the offseason. Philadelphia gave up a third- and a fifth-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Then, the team inked Slay to a bank-breaking $50 million contract extension. The thinking was he would lock down one side of the field and serve as a mentor to the younger guys.

One NFL legend and future Hall of Famer believes Slay was brought in to serve a specific purpose: to shut down the Cowboys’ Amari Cooper. Former Browns tackle Joe Thomas told NFL Network that Slay held Cooper to a 33-percent completion percentage last year. For his career, Slay has held Cooper to 42 yards on four catches (12 targets).

“It was an obvious area of need, an obvious area of improvement for that defense,” Thomas said as transcribed by NJ Advance Media. “And to be able to go out and get a guy like Darius Slay, to fill that incredible hole, is saying ‘We got the target on the Cowboys, because as of now they are the team to beat in the division, but we’re going to do everything we can to stock up this offseason to handle them.’”

Amari Cooper v. Darius Slay in his career: – 12 targets

– 4 catches

– 42 yards

– 0TDs pic.twitter.com/G20YYNp63U — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) March 19, 2020

Cooper has killed the Eagles since arriving in the NFC East. In five games (three wins), the Cowboys receiver has 28 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Slay will have his work cut out for him.

Richard Sherman Praises Carson Wentz’s Reaction

When Carson Wentz put out an emotional message about racism, it was met with high praise from both teammates and peers around the league. He spoke about being heartbroken about the evils of institutional racism while admitting he’ll never be able to truly understand the struggles the black community endures on a daily basis.

“All I know is that the institutional racism in this country breaks my heart and needs to stop,” Wentz wrote. “Can’t even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis.”

"Police brutality…whether it's against Blacks, Whites, Indians, Hispanics…you name it…It's not right…It needs to change."

–@RSherman_25 pic.twitter.com/R5TLxfEVBy — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 4, 2020

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman was quick to applaud Wentz’s comments. The Pro Bowl cornerback mentioned that he was “impressed” over so many white quarterbacks stepping up voice their opinions. That is the kind of unity everyone needs during these difficult times.

“I’m impressed with the white quarterbacks speaking up because those are voices that carry a different weight than the black voices for some people,” Sherman told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Which means the people who refuse to listen to a black athlete’s perspective will hear the same thing said from a white athlete, but receive the message much differently. So it’s awesome that more people are speaking out … because, in sports, you really have a love and appreciation for your fellow man, regardless of race.”

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know… https://t.co/Jg36d0Ad0l — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 4, 2020

It stood in sharp contrast to the reaction that Drew Brees received this week in regard to controversial comments he made regarding the flag and national anthem. The Saints quarterback seemed to indicate it was never okay for players to protest on the field. Brees has since apologized and walked back his remarks.

