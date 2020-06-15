Former Eagles Leader Makes Major National Announcement

Malcolm Jenkins is ready to take his activism to the national stage. The former Eagles safety is joining CNN as a contributor on reform issues.

Jenkins, who inked a four-year deal with the Saints in the offseason, has long been a leading voice for social justice and racial equality in during his six years in Philadelphia. He co-founded the Players Coalition in 2017 with former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin as a way to enact change. Jenkins has also written op-ed pieces for outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In his new role for CNN, Jenkins will be a regular contributor and said it’s important that “journalists must not make the grave mistake of allowing the world to go back to sleep” in the wake of public protests over the killing of George Floyd. It’s imperative to keep the momentum going and to hold elected officials accountable for systemic racism.

“The groundswell of energy that has been injected into all of us must continue when the protests stop and that includes responsible reporting,” Jenkins said in a statement, via ESPN. “Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.”

Jenkins’ Powerful Op-Ed on Protests and Rioting

On June 3, Jenkins penned arguably his most powerful op-ed to date when he courageously proclaimed he was “still afraid” to be a black man in America. Despite all his fame as a football player and business owner, along with the wealth that comes with it, the 32-year-old stressed the need for immediate change.

“I’m afraid because I am very aware that my wealth and life achievements will not introduce me when confronted with police authority,” Jenkins wrote. “Instead, my skin will do that. Then I am, simply, black.”

“To the powers that be, I hope that we have your attention…” Malcolm Jenkins speaks to the crowd of protesters in front of the African American Museum in Philly: pic.twitter.com/XmaIXiyKEK — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) June 6, 2020

The piece was published in the Philadelphia Inquirer and put pressure on the City of Philadelphia to remove a statue of controversial mayor Frank Rizzo. The monument was finally removed, in the middle of the night.

Jenkins wrote: “Years after Rizzo controlled the city, the Philadelphia police force still demanded that we treat his memory with respect, turning a blind eye to the enormous damage his style of policing inflicted on communities of color.”

Saints Safety Called Out Teammate Drew Brees

Let’s not forget the harsh words that Jenkins had for Drew Brees, his current and former teammate in New Orleans. The Saints quarterback made some “insensitive” comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem at football games. Brees invoked his family’s military service as reason enough to stand up for the flag.

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins had something to say about his teammate Drew Brees' comments earlier today. (via @MalcolmJenkins) pic.twitter.com/mDXl9I9Gox — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2020

Jenkins reacted quickly with scathing criticism and reminded everyone that his family members also fought in foreign wars. He emphasized that Brees didn’t understand his own “white privilege.” He didn’t understand what guys like Jenkins, specifically black players, were fighting for.

When Brees addressed the team during Thursday’s meeting his teammates saw him in a very emotional state. They could tell it hurt him to hurt them, which mattered. He had tears in his eyes as he apologized. His actions since then continue to support what he said on Thursday. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 6, 2020

The two eventually patched things up following two separate public apologies from Brees. The Super Bowl MVP also attacked President Donald Trump in a third statement condemning people’s right to protest.

