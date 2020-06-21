How to Watch Everton vs Liverpool Without Cable (USA)

Everton will will host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a key Premiere League matchup this Sunday.

In the United States, the match starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Everton vs Liverpool on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBCSN if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

This match will be the 236th edition of the Merseyside Derby. Liverpool need six points secure their first Premiere League championship, and will be the overwhelming favorites to win this one.

The uniqueness of the season courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic has left many fans (most of whom aren’t fans of the Reds) questioning whether there shouldn’t be an asterisk beside the name of the team who eventually wins the championship.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp doesn’t mind at all if that’s the case.

“Give us an asterisk. Yes, do it. Because it is the most difficult season ever and the only difference is there is quite a points gap between us and other teams, but if you saw City playing the other night, saw the team they played and saw the bench they had where they changed five times and there was still no Leroy Sané on the pitch, you think: ‘Wow, that is really impressive.’ That is our opponent. That is why when they were having discussions about [ending] the season I felt quite tense during the lockdown. Now it is over and we are here. We worked so hard for this and we do not want to get over the line ‘somehow’. We want to play football. Nobody has to tell us we are nearly there. I am not interested in nearly, or in close. I am interested in playing the best football we can play.”

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti knows his team will be facing an uphill battle. Everton has dropped both contests against the Reds this season, and they don’t want to drop a third.

“We have to play a perfect game showing character, showing sacrifice, showing personality. To beat Liverpool you have to do more than 100 percent,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti thinks his team may be negatively impacted by having no fans to cheer them on in the stands, but that’s what the situation calls for. “The fact that we play home without supporters is a disadvantage for us, it will be a disadvantage for Liverpool, this is for sure. Nobody knows how the players are going to react without supporters. We will see,” Ancelotti said.

While Liverpool has a relatively healthy squad, Everton will be missing several key players out with injuries, including Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Theo Walcott, Morgan Schneiderlin and Yerry Mina.