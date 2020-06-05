Ex-Bears Pro Bowler Slams ‘Stick to Sports’ Crowd, Joins Teammates in Protest

Several former Chicago Bears, including running back Matt Forte, defensive tackle Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams and wide receiver Johnny Knox have joined peaceful protests in Chicago. Protests have erupted across the country since George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, and several current and former Bears have either joined or voiced support for them.

Forte was with the Bears for eight seasons (from 2008-2015) and he was a two-time Pro Bowler and key offensive contributor during that time. On Thursday, he shared some strong words for people who think black professional athletes should be apolitical.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Former Bears RB Matt Forte Addresses ‘Stick to Sports’ Response

Forte penned a powerful statement directed towards those critical of athletes taking political stances, particularly during times like these. He shared several photos of himself, Adams and Knox attending peaceful protests on his Instagram page, ands shared the following caption with the photos:

“Stick to sports … stay in your lane … shut up and dribble … Don’t talk about that here … Why y’all always play the race card? Why are y’all so aggressive? Shut up… you’re only causing more division … Be quiet Boy! Close your mouth ni**er … nah I’m a speak on it! For those before me who sacrificed gravely for the next generation. Nah I’m a speak on it! For my kids to grow up in a world that’s better when I’m gone than it is today. Nah I’m a speak on it! Till people wake up. Nah I’m a speak on it! Till people care more about my character than color. Nah I’m a speak on it! Till the Eric Garner’s and George Floyd’s can breath. Nah I’m a speak on it! Till I leave…..”

Forte was a fan favorite in his time in Chicago, and he has continued to do great work in the city through his What’s Your Forte foundation in the years following his retirement. Forte also recently called on several of his former teammates who had been silent about the country’s issues with racism to speak out.

I’m about to do a wellness check call to some friends and former teammates. A lot of silence regarding recent atrocities and America’s issues with racism. pic.twitter.com/3HXxFZ5whV — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) May 29, 2020

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears, Pats TE Blasts Aaron Rodgers, Calls Out White QBs in NFL