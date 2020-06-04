Fed Up LeBron James Lashes Out At Fox News’ Laura Ingraham

It appears that LeBron James is fed up.
James wrote on Twitter yesterday, in response to Brees, “Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why (Colin Kaepernick) was kneeling on one knee??”
James again lashed out on Thursday, this time at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, an old nemesis. Ingraham defended Brees’ right to his own opinion.
Speaking on her show, Ingraham said, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him.”
That was some kind of last straw for James.
LeBron James and Laura Ingraham Have History
The backstory between James and Ingraham goes to 2018, just before the All-Star game in Los Angeles.
At the time, James was speaking publicly about the politics of the country, espeically about the approach of president Donald Trump. Ingraham, a Trump backer, famously told James, on her show, “keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble.'”
Drew Brees had Controversial Interview
I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corp. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.
That drew the ire of many in the sports world. But so did Ingraham. Pointing out the hypocrisy of defending Brees, who is white, while telling James, who is black, to shut up and dribble, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans wrote, “People like her are f*cking disgusting.”
