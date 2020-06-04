Fed Up LeBron James Lashes Out At Fox News’ Laura Ingraham

It appears that LeBron James is fed up.

James had a strong reaction to the words of Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Wednesday, when Brees came out against NFL players kneeling for the national anthem. Brees later apologized for his comments.

James wrote on Twitter yesterday, in response to Brees, “Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why (Colin Kaepernick) was kneeling on one knee??”

James again lashed out on Thursday, this time at Fox News host Laura Ingraham, an old nemesis. Ingraham defended Brees’ right to his own opinion.

Speaking on her show, Ingraham said, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him.”

That was some kind of last straw for James.

“If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here????”

He added, “And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see CHANGE!!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1268616817544531969

LeBron James and Laura Ingraham Have History

The backstory between James and Ingraham goes to 2018, just before the All-Star game in Los Angeles.

At the time, James was speaking publicly about the politics of the country, espeically about the approach of president Donald Trump. Ingraham, a Trump backer, famously told James, on her show, “keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble.'”