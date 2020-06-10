Francisco Trincao ‘Will Be a Bargain’ for Barcelona

Barcelona has snapped up a bargain in Braga forward Francisco Trincao, according to the 20-year-old’s former coach Abel Ferreira.

The youngster will head to the Camp Nou this summer in a deal with €31 million ($35m), and Ferreira has told Ivan San Antonio at Sport that the Catalan giants should be excited about their summer arrival.

“If he stays in the first team, he will be a bargain. He does not care if he costs 30, 3,000 or 1,000. That doesn’t matter to him. He is only aware of one thing: to be better every day. He doesn’t want to know anything else. I have trained many young boys, but Trincao is stronger for me. I repeat again and I will not tire of saying it: what he has between his two ears makes the difference compared to the rest of the players of his age.”

Ferreria worked with Trincao for two years at Braga before moving to Greek side PAOK in 2019.

Trincao will sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou which contains a buyout clause of €500m ($568). Barcelona has already turned down a $50m offer for the forward, according to Cristiana Cubero at Mundo Deportivo.

Trincao Already Compared to Neymar

Barcelona’s announcement that they had signed Trincao in January came as something of a surprise as the youngster is hardly a household name. However, he has gone on to impress in 2020 for Braga, scoring seven times and contributing three assists.

His performances have drawn comparisons with former Barcelona star Neymar by ex-Portugal international Nuno Gomes.

“He plays the game for fun. You can never expect what he will do. So maybe, with all due respect, he’s like Neymar, because Neymar is also a player who is unpredictable with the ball and Trincao looks a little bit like him, he plays on the wing also.”

Neymar enjoyed huge success at Barcelona, winning two league titles and the Champions League. He also formed part of the lethal ‘MSN’ attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for the Catalan giants. If Trincao has a similar impact at Barcelona to Neymar then there will be no doubt the club have indeed signed a bargain.

Where Will Trincao Play at Barca?

Trincao has generally played on the right-wing at Braga, a position that’s usually taken up by Messi at Barcelona. There has been speculation he could play in midfield at the Camp Nou, and Ferreira added “he is not a pure winger” and has the intelligence to play in different positions.

The youngster’s versatility and intelligence will appeal to Barcelona and also offers him more opportunity for game time when he does complete his move to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona will have to wait until pre-season to see their new young star in action, but there will be plenty of excitement about his arrival given his impressive form for Braga in 2020.

