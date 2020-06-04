Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann Reveals MLS Ambition

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed he would like to play in Major League Soccer in the future and is keen to finish his career in the United States.

The France international swapped Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in summer 2019 and is eyeing success with the Catalan giants first. He told Kevin Baxter at the Los Angeles Times that he is also hoping to lift the World Cup again with France in 2022 but would consider a move to MLS after that.

“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective. After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS. “I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

Barcelona paid €120 million ($135m) to bring in Griezmann from Atleti. His contract at the club runs until 2024 and contains a buyout clause set at €800m ($901m).

Griezmann Close to First La Liga Title

Griezmann will be hoping to scoop his first La Liga title when the competition resumes next week. The forward has been playing in Spain’s top flight since he was 18, with Real Sociedad and Atletico, but is yet to finish the season on top of the pile.

Barcelona will restart in top spot with 11 games left to play. Griezmann has been a regular in the starting XI since his move. He has made 37 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 for the Catalan giants, scoring 14 times along the way.

Griezmann will also be hoping to help inspire Barcelona to victory in the Champions League and pick up the European Cup for the first time in his career. The competition was suspended with Barcelona currently tied 1-1 with Napoli after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

MLS to Welcome More La Liga Stars?

If Griezmann were to make the move to MLS he would not be the first Barcelona player to make the switch and certainly not the last either. Former Barca players such as Thierry Henry, David Villa, Rafa Marquez and Giovani Dos Santos have all enjoyed time in MLS.

Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez has also been linked with a move. He told Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPNFC in November that the option of moving to the United States is a “nice possibility” and described the competition as “an attractive league.”

