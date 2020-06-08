Antoine Griezmann Replaces Lionel Messi As Barcelona’s MVP

Antoine Griezmann has replaced Lionel Messi as Barcelona’s most valuable player, according to the latest report by the CIES Football Observatory.

The study is produced on a bi-annual basis and values Griezmann as the eighth-most valuable player in the world at $154 million. Interestingly, the Frenchman is now ranked way above team-mate Messi who has dropped from eighth on January’s list to 22nd with a value of $112m.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

Exclusive biannual list of most expensive big-5 league players as per @CIES_Football transfer value algorithm:@KMbappe 🇫🇷 tops the table ahead of four Englishmen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ! Full rankings ➡️ https://t.co/P0Ohpx4eDz #mbappe #sterling #sancho pic.twitter.com/C2IPukwhVg — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 8, 2020

Frenkie de Jong is the only other Barcelona player to make the top 20. The Dutch midfielder is named in 20th spot with a value of $115m.

The CIES publishes its report on a bi-annual basis and includes players in Europe’s top five leagues. The values are calculated using an algorithm that includes attributes such as a player’s age, position, and results for both club and national team. Messi’s age works against him in this reckoning, he will turn 33 later this month, which explains why his value has dropped.

Griezmann Settling Into Life at Barcelona

Griezmann joined Barcelona in summer 2019 from Atletico Madrid after the Catalan giants paid the €120 million ($135m) buyout clause in his contract. The Frenchman had been linked with a move the season before but changed his mind and revealed his decision to stay at Atletico in his infamous ‘La Decision’ documentary.

The World Cup winner has taken a little time to settle into life at the Camp Nou. He’s played 37 times, scoring 15 goals for the defending Spanish champions.

He’s also been a regular for the France team and helped Didier Deschamps’ side secure their place at Euro 2020. The tournament will now take place in summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coutinho Remains Barcelona’s Most Expensive Player

Griezmann may be the Catalans’ most valuable player but he is not their most expensive acquisition. That dubious honor goes to Philippe Coutinho who arrived from Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth $170 million.

Yet the Brazilian has endured a pretty tough time since his move from Liverpool. He struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou and has spent the last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Coutinho next. His agent, Kia Joorabchian, has confirmed he would like to leave Barcelona and return to the Premier League but does not know if it will be possible this summer.

Griezmann has also spoken about his future recently. He told Kevin Baxter at the Los Angeles Times that he would like to finish his career in MLS, but added that winning titles with Barcelona is his primary objective currently.

