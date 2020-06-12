NFL Contender Confirms ‘Mutual Interest’ in Jadeveon Clowney

The Tennessee Titans reaffirmed their interest in Jadeveon Clowney but the team does not appear to have had recent conversations with the pass rusher. Titans general manager Jon Robinson admitted there is “mutual interest” between the two parties but also noted that their discussions have not “grown any legs.”

“No conversations of recent,” Robinson said, per Pro Football Talk. “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it and see where [it goes]. I’ve seen what you guys have seen that’s been posted on social media. I know he wants to play. I think we would be a pretty good fit for him, and there was some mutual interest there when we started the discussion, but I would say that really hasn’t grown any legs since we spoke last.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is familiar with Clowney from their time together with the Texans. Earlier this offseason, Vrabel noted he had not been in communication with Clowney during free agency.

“Vrabel on Clowney: ‘I have not talked to JD,’” Titans Online’s Jim Wyatt tweeted.

The Seahawks Reportedly Offered Clowney a $15 Million Salary

Robinson’s comments are good news for Seahawks fans hoping the team is still able to re-sign Clowney. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Seahawks offered Clowney a one-year, $15 million contract and the deal is potentially still on the table.

“So how much would the Seahawks pay? As one league source explained it, Seattle has been willing to pay Clowney $15 million on a one-year deal,” Florio said. “During the talks between Clowney’s representatives and Seattle, it came up that the Browns would pay Clowney $18 million. It’s unclear whether that was a real offer or the kind of puffery that happens during negotiations.”

Seattle Remains Open to Re-Signing Clowney

The Seahawks’ offer appears to be less than the Browns, but Clowney has not shown a particular excitement to join Cleveland. ESPN’s Josina Anderson noted that the Seahawks remain open to re-signing Clowney but their financial situation has changed since they first started negotiations.

“[Regarding] latest reports on Jadeveon Clowney & #Seahawks: Was just told while Seattle remains open to Clowney returning, the economic situation has notably changed over last couple months since both sides spoke. The starting pt would be very different. Still, not in the air right now,” Anderson tweeted.

Anderson added that it continues to be unlikely that Clowney will find a lucrative deal as training camp gets closer. NFL teams are preparing to be “even more cash-conscious” with the expected loss of revenue given the likelihood that most (if not all) fans will be unable to attend games as a result of COVID-19.

“Also the other thing to keep in mind on a macro level, with everything going on in the world right now, based on multiple conversations, some clubs are going to be ‘even more cash-conscious,’ with one source telling me they wouldn’t be surprised if the cap went down next season,” Anderson explained on Twitter.

The Seahawks likely made a competitive multi-year offer to Clowney when free agency began but it was not to the defensive end’s liking. All signs point to Clowney signing a short-term deal with hopes of once again becoming a free agent sooner rather than later.

