Jamal Adams Rumors: Are Ravens the Best Choice for a Trade?

The Baltimore Ravens have had a busy offseason and have added elite talent across the board, but could they have a chance to snag another dominating presence in Jamal Adams.

Recently, Adams has campaigned from a trade away from the New York Jets. A trade could soon be in the works, and if one happens, the Ravens are a team on Adams’ short list as it relates to a deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the list late last week, and Baltimore was the first team that was mentioned.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets’ Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2020

Adams is a game-changer in the secondary and the type of player who could change things for the Ravens on the back end. Baltimore already is strong along the defensive front, at linebacker and even in the secondary. Still, given his insane production, it’s the type of deal any team needs to look into, much less a potential Super Bowl favorite like Baltimore.

With 273 tackles, 12 sacks and 2 interceptions in his short career, the 24 year old is the type of transformational player any team’s defense could truthfully build around.

The Ravens are a team that has surged in recent years given their young roster. Getting Adams in the mix would represent a winning move that would keep both the team and the player trending upward at a key time. Baltimore would give Adams perhaps the best shot to win out of any team on his list, and Adams would benefit from playing with this hungry young group.

It might be tough for the Ravens to shoehorn Adams under the cap, but if there is legit interest both ways, they need to explore the move. It’s possible the team could be the best fit for him from a personal and football standpoint.

Matt Judon Lauds Ravens Offseason Moves

Safe to say if the Ravens were going to trade for another big name, Matt Judon would be counted amongst those who would champion the move. Recently, Judon caught up with reporters during the offseason program and was asked about the team’s newest additions to the roster and the front. The moves to add Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe were celebrated by Judon, who admitted to liking what the team set out to do this offseason.

Judon said:

“I thought as a defense we kind of lost a couple guys in the middle. Then we went and traded for Calais (Campbell) and then we signed Derek Wolfe in free agency,” Judon said. “Both of those players’ resumes speak for themselves. They know how to get to the quarterback. They know how to make plays. And they also know how to make plays in big games. I think those are going to be huge additions to our team.”

The Ravens didn’t necessarily need to get tougher rushing the quarterback, but their entire defensive line should benefit from the additions just like Judon says.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward, but the team would have to find a suitable replacement for Judon somewhere considering his overall talent if he were to leave. That’s been rumored so far this offseason. In terms of the defensive backfield, the Ravens collected 13 total picks last season which was a solid number.

It’s nice to see the team building around some solid defensive backs. No matter what happens up front with new additions like Calais Campbell, the Ravens continue to remain committed to having one of the best secondaries in football.

Building things from the back end out continues to benefit the team and is a great plan moving forward. For this reason, Adams should be high on their list if he is indeed looking for a trade.

READ NEXT: Skip Bayless Rips Lamar Jackson Over Comments on Playoff Loss