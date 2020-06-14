Joanna Jedrzejczyk Clone’s Vicious Win and the UFC on ESPN 10 Finishes [WATCH]

It’s hard not to see the resemblance and similarities between Mariya Agapova and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. On Saturday, the former looked more like the UFC great.

Agapova was taking on the tough Hannah Cifers during the prelims for UFC on ESPN 10, and the 23-year-old from Kazakhstan wasted no time showing who the superior fighter was to her opponent.

After a barrage of punches and kicks, Agapova sealed the deal with a rear-naked choke submission win. Take a look:

THE HEAD KICK! THE SUB! 😳 🇰🇿 Mariya Agapova never let up on the pace. Watch now ➡️ LIVE on @ESPN & E+ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/TFDE9CFA15 — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2020

The 23-year-old is just getting started in her career, and the Jedrzejczyk comparisons add some pressure. However, Agapova is the kind of confident athlete who would seemingly be able to handle the expectations.

With Saturday’s win, Agapova is now 9-1 as a professional with seven of her wins coming by stoppage. The American Top Team professional is obviously getting great training and work with world-class teammates, and it is showing in her performances.

Her victory was one of the most impressive on Saturday and it helped light up an action-packed prelim lineup. Agapova earned one of four $50,000 performance bonuses. Here is a look at the other finishes from UFC on ESPN 10.

Christian Aguilera Upsets Anthony Ivy

Only two underdogs won on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the first one happened in the event’s opening fight.

In a bout that saw both fighters making their UFC debuts, it was Christian Aguilera emerging victorious with a first-round TKO win over Anthony Ivy.

Take a look:

Quick work by @DatBeastChris, wrapping up his UFC debut in less than a minute ⏰ #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/M3g4uTl3eS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2020

Aguilera collected one of the aforementioned bonuses.

Tyson Nam Blasts Zarrukh Adashev

If the UFC still gave out a KO of the Night bonus, Tyson Nam would have been the runaway winner for that award on Saturday. His finish of debuting Zarrukh Adashev is enough to make the latter consider a career changed.

Adashev has extensive kickboxing experience, but Saturday’s fight was just his fifth MMA bout. Nam needed just 30 seconds to show him he has some things to work on. Nam also claimed an extra $50,000 for his victory.

Julia Avila Makes Quick Work of Gina Mazany

Julia Avila’s first round TKO pic.twitter.com/Jq0eb8Vh1w — Blue Corner Fighting (@blue_fighting) June 14, 2020

In one of the biggest mismatches on the card, Julia Avila worked Gina Mazany over with a knee to the midsection and follow-up punches.

Marvin Vettori Chokes Out Karl Roberson

The co-main event was supposed to be competitive, but it didn’t last very long. Marvin Vettori took Roberson down, and after a few scrambles, the Italian secured the choke to force the tap out. He too took home the bonus cash.

UFC on ESPN 10 Results