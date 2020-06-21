Jon Jones Shares Screenshot of Private Message From UFC Star: He’s ‘A B*tch’

Light heavyweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Jon “Bones” Jones, took a screenshot and shared a private message from middleweight star Paulo “The Eraser” Costa. Costa, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the middleweight division and in line for a shot at Israel Adesanya’s title, has thrown shade at Jones on Twitter in the past.

For example, on June 8 Costa replied to one of Jones’ tweets about setting up a light heavyweight championship fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz and potentially fighting Adesanya in 2021. The Eraser said, “Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired.”

Sorry JJ, I will erase Izzy in 2020. In 2021, I will erase everyone. Stay retired. https://t.co/hiah4QPFZg — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 9, 2020

According to Jones, who said a few weeks ago that he was vacating his light heavyweight belt because of a contract dispute with the UFC, he replied to The Eraser’s tweet in a private message. Bones shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Costa in which the light heavyweight champ said, “Once you get 100,000 followers on Twitter I still start replying to you publicly. Why did you have to start with the insults man, the wasn’t very nice. You hurt my feelings. It’s not too late to apologize.”

Costa replied, “Hello Jon, if you felt bad I’m sorry. Was not my intention, really. I wish all the best to you sincerely. This is a humor page too, don’t take things here too seriously. But if you want I can delete it without any problems. As I said it is not the same sense to offend.”

Jones said in the tweet, which was deleted shortly after he posted it, “Lol this dude is a b*tch, I was being sarcastic and he actually apologized.” Here is a screenshot of his conversation with Costa:

Here is another screenshot that shows Jones caption in the tweet:

Jon jones is such a prick lol and Paulo Costa is a sweetheart. Izzy still smashes them both though. For the first time, he'll be hoping for a double knockout in an Izzy fight#MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/nSJ80C0HEb — Dan Hangman Hooker Stan Account (@KrayTito) June 21, 2020

The Eraser has yet to publicly respond to Bones outing his message.

Jones Is Still the Light Heavyweight Champion Even Though He Said He Was Vacating the Title

After Jones announced a few weeks ago that he was vacating his belt, the fighter has been mostly silent about his MMA career. He is still officially the light heavyweight champion as per the UFC rankings. Bones is also ranked as the No. 1 active male pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

The last time the light heavyweight king stepped into the Octagon was on February 8 when he took on Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247. He defended his belt by unanimous decision in what turned out to be an all-time classic bout. Many viewers scored the match for Reyes, and he has campaigned for a rematch with Bones since their fight.

Before Jones announced he was vacating his title, he publicly campaigned for a fight with Francis Ngannou at heavyweight. Bones went into negotiations with the UFC for the match, but he said the promotion was unwilling to pay what he was asking for. That incident, coupled with feelings of being underpaid for most of his career, Bones made the statement that he was walking away from his belt.

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White told the media that he and Jones will “figure it out.” Click the link below to read more about White’s remarks.

