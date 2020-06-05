Jorge Masvidal Blasts UFC in Scathing Twitter Rant

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal has joined in with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones to publicly dispute their pay from the promotion. Gamebred took to Twitter Friday afternoon to voice his displeasure with the pay he’s being offered for his next fight.

Masvidal has his eyes set on fighting welterweight champ Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman, but negotiations have stalled due to Usman’s financial demands, according to Masvidal’s recent interview with ESPN. He also said that he’s willing to rematch Nate Diaz if the Usman fight doesn’t happen line up, and he’s in shape to compete this summer.

But, Masvidal has taken issue with the amount of pay the UFC is offering. On Friday, Gamebred tweeted: “Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can’t draw?”

It’s likely the “BMF” champion is speaking about Usman as his last fight was with Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Masvidal won that fight by doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round. Masvidal has also openly slammed Usman’s drawing power as a star.

The welterweight star followed up the tweet, writing: “Don’t tell me about a pandemic when reports today show highest stock market has ever been. Everybody getting back to work and you buying an island. Stop playing us and the fans #theawakening.”

Masvidal Says That He ‘Never Once Turned Down a Fight’ & He’s Never Been ‘Disrespected’ the Way He Is Now

On Friday, Masvidal tweeted: “History lesson for all the new fans that might have just started following my beautiful sport: 16 yr been at this. Never once turned down a fight. Asked to go fight #3 at the time in his hometown across the pond after a year off. Ko of the year nominee. Asked to fight #5.”

He continued, “At the time and lets be real didn’t have to fight him. Fastest Ko in the history of ufc. Msg I am asked to fight 3 different guys and I said yes to all three. I fought in backyards and those dudes never disrespected me the way I’m being now @espn.”

He then tweeted a GIF of Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight saying: “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

In 2019, Masvidal fought and defeated Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal Retweeted a Few Fan Comments Agreeing With the Fighter

The UFC welterweight also retweeted some comments from the fans. One fan wrote: “Jorge deserves millions! He proved to be worth it last year. He was the most entertaining fighter by far and deserves more than Usman or any other fighter right now.”

Another fan wrote: “The second a Jorge masvidal fight is signed the card is ordered.”

Gamebred also retweeted a fan’s comment that said: “The idiots will read this and say ‘just fight’. Try telling them to work for half their pay to go back to work and I bet they would say the same s**t.”

