Lions’ D’Andre Swift Projected for High Rushing Yardage Total in 2020

The Detroit Lions have a rookie runner in D’Andre Swift who could be taking the mantle as one of the best runners entering the NFL.

This coming season, Swift figures to have a huge role with the team, but projecting what kind of stats he might put up is difficult to do not knowing what role he will play with the team. Pro Football Focus recently took a stab at trying to figure out just how many yards the runner will rumble for this season as a whole.

Swift has been projected by the site to rush for the 3rd highest total of yards in the rookie class, projected for 727.6 yards rushing this coming season. That total, if it happened, would trail Johnathan Taylor (858.4) and Cam Akers (829.0) for the most rushing yards as a rookie in the league.

Top projected rushing yards among NFL rookie RBs 1. Jonathan Taylor, Colts – 858.4

2. Cam Akers, Rams – 829.0

3. D'Andre Swift, Lions – 727.6 pic.twitter.com/Qe785xILqw — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 25, 2020

This type of season would be huge for Swift and the Lions as they need a beefed up running game for the team and the offense to be able to prosper.

D’Andre Swift Projected for Huge 2020 Season

This year, Swift is expected to play a huge role for the Lions in the backfield. As part of that role, Swift could see a ton of carries and put up some impressive numbers in his rookie season in the league. That’s just the kind of impact Pro Football Focus sees.

Swift is projected to rack up 179 fantasy points this season by PFF. That would represent the second highest total out of the entire rookie class behind only Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Chiefs. Here’s a look at some of the projected totals:

They got next 💪 pic.twitter.com/T5RUxBjLxL — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 10, 2020

Obviously, the Lions are going to work to establish the run in a big way this season and Swift figures to be a huge part of that plan. How much of an impact he ends up making could be determined by what the team’s offense looks like, although this projection would be a good one for the team.

Detroit got better at running the ball under Darrell Bevell in 2019, and with an improved offensive line and health, figure to be even better this coming season. If Swift is able to deliver a season like this in fantasy terms, he might just be positioned to be in play for Rookie of the Year honors in the league.

This is just the type of season Lions fans want to see.

D’Andre Swift Stats

Arguably the best runner on the board and a player who many figured would go off the board in the first round, Swift is a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, there is little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation.

Swift coming from the SEC will be huge for him in terms of being able to fit in seamlessly to the team. Georgia has put a lot of great runners into the league lately, and the hope for Swift is that he can join the squad and become the next runner that follows in the footsteps of players like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. All of them have become great, and Swift could be next. He could help Detroit’s ground game over the top in the process.

This rookie season could be a big one for Swift if these productions come true. Adding over 700 yards to the Detroit ground attack would be quite transformational indeed.

READ NEXT: Lions Rookie Class Sees New Jersey Numbers Revealed