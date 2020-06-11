Lions’ Jeff Okudah Welcomes Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson to Detroit

The Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers have had a pair of top selections in their most recent drafts, and now, both of the players have formed a relationship upon heading to their new city.

Jeff Okudah was the No. 3 pick of the Lions a few months back, and while he hasn’t been representing the team or the 313 for long, he wasted no time endearing himself to his teammates, fans and city by welcoming the newest Tiger into the mix.

Detroit selected slugging infielder Spencer Torkleson with the top pick this past week, and Okudah was amongst the first athletes from the city to welcome him home.

Torkelson saw the tweet and seemed very excited to respond to his new friend in the city.

There’s nothing like seeing a pair of the next big names in the next decade in sports link up and celebrate the fact they’ve joined the city months apart.

Torkelson comes to the Tigers as they need star power. As the No. 1 pick, he’s expected to provide that quickly. With a solid bat that could make him a fixture in the middle of Detroit’s order for decades, the excitement is palpable about what he will bring.

Hopefully, Torkelson and Okudah can link up and also bring the winning back to a couple of teams in major need.

Jeff Okudah Reveals Promise to Lions Fans

Okudah tweeted out a photo of himself in his new Lions colors, and if that wasn’t enough, he also revealed a promise. According to the cornerback, he’s going to give his all for the team he was just drafted to join.

Give You My All. pic.twitter.com/SsiaE99Hqp — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 26, 2020

It’s one thing for a player to say he plans on giving his all, but it’s another for him to do so publicly and make it a mindset. That’s what Okudah appears to be doing here.

For most, this will be the first time anyone has gotten a look at what Okudah will look like in his new Detroit uniform. Okudah will wear his collegiate No. 1 when camp starts, and after that, will have to pick a new jersey number to wear when he starts in the NFL.

Regardless of what number he wears, it’s nice to see Okudah understands the most important thing is playing hard for his new city.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah ended up being the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah was also a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Now that he’s a member of the Lions, it’s awesome to see Okudah being an amazing representative of the city. Welcoming Torkelson is another step in that direction.

