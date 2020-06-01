Underrated Lions Wideout Adds Scary Depth for 2020

The Detroit Lions could have one of the best offenses in the entire NFL next season, and a major reason is their wide receiver group is elite top to bottom.

Not only will the Lions have Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay as a formidable 1-2 punch, they also have veteran Danny Amendola to play the slot and be a team leader. Beyond that, the team drafted Quintez Cephus, signed intriguing veteran Geronimo Allison and have youngsters Travis Fulgham and Chris Lacy to provide depth and fight for roles.

It might be easy to forget about Marvin Hall in this scenario, but it probably shouldn’t be for anyone who watched the team seriously last season. All Hall did in 2019 was become one of the best deep ball masters in the entire NFL. His highlight reel points to a player that can change the entire game in just one play.

For this reason, fans should be excited about Hall this season and not forget what he can do. It’s clear Hall might be the key to the entire group being feared this coming season. If he can simply continue to stay consistent, make similar plays and deliver a few more touchdowns in 2020, it would go a long way for the Detroit cause.

Hall is going to be a vital weapon for the Lions this season, and he could be the guy who gets the team over the top as one of the best groups in the league.

Marvin Hall Credited Matthew Stafford For Success

Coming into training camp last season, Hall was on few radars. As folks speculated who might step up at wide receiver, he was far from anyone’s first guess, with plenty of others occupying more attention. But with big play after big play, Hall has become hard to ignore and not even he can believe what he’s been able to do in the league in 2019.

“It’s surreal just to take the path I have and make the impact I have made here? It’s a blessing,” Hall told the media this week. For Hall, however, he’d rather talk about those who have helped him get there, particularly Matthew Stafford.

“It starts with the quarterback. He’s a gunslinger. He’s going to put the ball up any time we have a matchup and I love it,” he said.

Stafford has a habit of going to the hot hand, and in terms of Hall, he’s found one. The wideout sees that too thus far.

“That’s what it seems like here. Me personally, I just run my routes and when the ball comes, I just try to make the most of it,” he said.

As a whole, Hall has a deep appreciation for Stafford and what he can do now that he has seen it up close.

“I respect the guy I have as a quarterback. I just love it,” he said.

This year, Hall should be on more radars heading into camp because of these things.

Marvin Hall’s Stats

Hall, a wideout who competed with the Washington Huskies in college, bounced around on several teams and practice squads before finding his best home in Detroit. He played with the Atlanta Falcons the longest and caught a touchdown pass there from Matt Ryan. He’s caught 3 touchdowns in the league for 410 yards, but in Detroit, Hall has a long reception of 58 yards and has managed to get loose multiple times down the sideline to make impressive catches. Safe to say he’s earned his spot on the roster where many would not have seen a path for him coming into the season.

Last week, Hall got loose for his third career score, and it came on another deep ball, something he has become especially known for in Detroit’s improved offense.

Between Hall and running back J.D. McKissic, a big part of the offense has been found in explosive plays, something the Lions lacked greatly in recent years. With the waiver wire work to land him by Bob Quinn, the Lions deserve credit for getting their hands on a couple overlooked guys who are helping to round out the roster in Detroit.

Marvin Hall’s Deep Ball Confidence

It’s not easy to be a deep ball guy in the NFL, even though Hall might make it look that way. Tracking those long passes requires exceptional speed and skill as well as repetition, and that’s something which Hall works hard at in order to hone his craft.

“I focus on it a lot in the offseason. I know because of my speed I’m going to be a deep threat,” Hall said. “A lot of the time in the offseason, I like to work on that no matter how it is. I Have those little glasses with distraction, throw the ball up, I just have to track it. I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”

As can be expected, Hall does have a track background, which allows for plenty of the separation he gets in the first place, but combine that with the ability to snag plenty of passes, and that’s how a true home run hitter at the position is born. It’s equal parts preparation and execution.

All of this should combine to put Hall on the radar firmly next season, and could give the Lions a major weapon to remember moving forward.

