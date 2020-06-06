Luis Enrique Reveals How He Inspired Barcelona to 2015 Champion League Win

Rewind five years to 6 June 2015 and Barcelona were busy celebrating winning the Champions League after a 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Luis Enrique was the manager of the club at the time and has been talking to Barca TV about a little speech he gave to motivate the players ahead of the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

“I remember, half-jokingly, I asked the players: ‘what do you think is the worst thing that can happen to us today?’ “Someone or other started off… Xavi, Alves, the veterans: ‘We’re not faithful to our style’. All things to do with football. “I said: ‘the worst thing is to be a Juve player and have to face Barcelona!’ “Imagine you have to mark Suarez, Neymar, Leo, Andres Iniesta, Busquets; try to score against Ter Stegen; Morata, try to score up against Mascherano and Pique; Evra, try to defend against “It was all half-joking, but in reality, imagine we’re in the Juve team talk and I’m talking about Barcelona: you’re bricking it!”

Goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar secured Barcelona’s fifth European Cup and also completed a memorable treble for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona Look Back on Unforgettable Night

Barcelona has been busy remembering their unforgettable night in Berlin which remains the last time they were crowned European champions.

Rakitic opened the scoring with a neat finish after a trademark passing move on four minutes to send Barcelona on their way:

The midfielder told Luis F. Rojo at Marca that it was a moment in his life that he will simply never be able to forget.

“I was the first player to win the Europa League and then the Champions League, and they were two incredible years in a row. It was an impressive season and I still remember it all today: what happened before the final, the game itself, the goal, the post-match… it was unforgettable. That final will always be engraved in my mind.”

Meanwhile, Dani Alves told UEFA.com that Barcelona were “like Muhammed Ali” against Juve and fully deserved to be crowned European champions again.

Barcelona Still Desperate for Champions League Glory

The victory in Berlin was Barcelona’s third in the Champions League in six years and it remains the one prize they covet above all others.

The Catalan giants have dominated La Liga in recent years but success in Europe’s top competition has eluded them. They have also had to watch on as bitter rivals Real Madrid won the competition for three years in a row from 2016 to 2018.

Quique Setien’s side remains in contention in 2019-20 with the competition being tipped to resume in August. Barcelona are halfway through their last-16 tie with Serie A side Napoli. The fixture is currently finely-balanced at 1-1 after the first leg in Italy.

