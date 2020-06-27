Luis Suarez Can’t Hide His Frustration After Barcelona Draw

Luis Suarez admitted he was left angry and frustrated by Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

The striker scored both of Barcelona’s goals but was left feeling bitter after Celta scored a later equalizer to snatch a point, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Javier Gascon.

“It was a vital match to fight for the title, we had a good first half, creating chances, but in the second half it looked different, with Celta wanting to be more of a protagonist. The sensation is bitter, of sadness and frustration, because we have lost two points “For my part, I am happy to help with both goals, but you are angry because things have to be corrected. This was a complicated match, as will be Villarreal’s. And in the middle we receive Atlético.”

The result is a blow to Barcelona’s hopes of retaining their La Liga title. They move a point clear of Real Madrid but will slip further behind if Los Blancos beat bottom side Espanyol on Sunday.

Barcelona Struggle Away From Home Again

Saturday’s draw means Barcelona drop points away from home again. It’s been a theme for the Catalan giants this season, and Suarez was at a loss to explain just why his team continues to struggle on the road.

“That’s what the coaches are for, to analyze why we lose important points away from home, something that did not happen to us in other seasons. Rivals must also be valued. Celta have high-quality players, they are a team that fights for salvation under the circumstances, but Iago Aspas’s free-kick shows the kind of players they have.”

Barcelona have only won two of their last eight games away from home. Their continued failure to pick up three points on their travels is one reason why their title challenge is fading.

Quique Setien’s side still have three away matches left between now and the end of the season, against Villarreal, Real Valladolid, and Alaves.

Atletico Up Next for Barcelona

Before then Barcelona have another difficult match to negotiate at home to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side have had a mixed season but are in good form with three wins and a draw in four games since La Liga resumed.

Barcelona will feel they simply can’t afford to drop more points if they are to pip Real Madrid to the title and have a formidable home record. They have won 15 of 16 matches at the Camp Nou this season, netting 48 goals along the way.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Arthur to Complete $78m Juventus Move: Report