Barcelona’s Luis Suarez Still Not Ready to Play 90 Minutes

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez may be fit again after knee surgery but is still not quite ready to play 90 minutes for the Catalan giants, according to manager Quique Setien.

The Barcelona coach offered an update on the 33-year-old in his pre-match press conference and does not seem convinced he’s quite back to full match fitness.

“He’s getting minutes under his belt. You have to bear in mind there are only a few days between games. It’s a process, he’s feeling better all the time. I have to talk to him and see what we decide to do. The way I see it he’s not ready for 90 minutes but we’ll see.”

The Uruguay international went under the knife in January but returned to action as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Real Mallorca. The 33-year-old also came off the bench in Tuesday’s game against Leganes but may only be a substitute again next time out against Sevilla.

Setien Wary of Sevilla Test

Setien is wary of the threat offered by third-placed Sevilla on Friday and has warned his team they will need to play extremely well if they are to take home all three points.

“We’re playing the team that is third in the league, at their stadium and they are going to make life very difficult for us. We’ll have to put in an excellent performance to win and if we do so it will be a huge boost for our confidence.”

Sevilla has returned to action after the break due to coronavirus with a win and a draw. Julen Lopetegui’s side beat local rivals Real Betis 2-0 and followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Levante on Monday.

Barca Nine Wins From Another Title

Barcelona will win the title if they win all of their last nine games, but Setien is not expecting his side to remain perfect between now and the end of the campaign.

“I think it’s unlikely. The team is capable of it, though. The reality right now is that we’ve won two matches since the restart, with six goals scored and none conceded. That’s good and better than other teams. But it’s difficult to win every point. It’s difficult, but it is possible.”

The Catalans have already lost five times in La Liga in 2019-20, with their last defeat coming at the start of March at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

Suarez’s return to fitness is a boost for Barcelona ahead of the run-in. Setien is clearly being careful with the Uruguayan after such a lengthy lay-off, but he remains a potent attacking figure for the defending champions.

