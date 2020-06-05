ESPN’s Maria Taylor Has Extremely Passionate Response to Drew Brees’ Apology

Saints QB Drew Brees has apologized a second time and some people are having a hard time accepting it.

When asked about his views on kneeling when the NFL starts up again this season, he responded he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country”

People found his words to be insensitive and disrespectful to the black community and the current movement of injustice.

Maria Taylor shared an extremely passionate response to Drew Brees’ apology on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.

"My patience left my body when I watched George Floyd take his last breath."@MariaTaylor voices her dismay over Drew Brees' comments. pic.twitter.com/jiGncUzyCl — First Take (@FirstTake) June 5, 2020

Maria Taylor is Exhausted Having to Listen to Comments ‘Like That’

Taylor emphasized that in a league that is predominantly African American, the Saints QB should have been more aware that he could be seen as intolerant and that he didn’t need people to backlash him on social media to apologize.

“I’m exhausted and I’m tired of having to listen to someone say something like that, and then having to sit back, well maybe he didn’t, maybe it’s not in his heart,” Taylor said on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday. “When you reveal yourself to me and you say something like that and say it out of an intolerant mind and or heart or a non-empatheic heart and for the last five years all we’ve seen is countless deaths in the street. My patience left my body when I watched George Floyd take his last breath.”

Taylor Doesn’t Accept Brees’ Heart or Mind

Taylor doesn’t believe that Floyd’s death even fazed Brees due to his response to racial injustice and will hold him accountable for his words without any kind of empathy.

“Maybe it’s not his whole heart that is bad, but something about empathy was off if the first thing out of your mouth was, ‘It’s disrespect. I will not tolerate anything that is disrespectful to the flag.’ That was the first thing,” Taylor said.

She also added that if Floyd’s death did not faze him to the point that he needed to change the way he would respond to a question about racial injustice, something was wrong.

“I don’t know if it’s your heart, I don’t know if it’s your mind. But I don’t accept either of them anymore. I don’t have to tolerate it anymore,” she continued. “And Drew Brees I will accept your apology, but I don’t have to sit here and wonder what is wrong and what is right and guess if you’re a good person. I am not the judge or jury.”

In Conclusion, Taylor Refuses to Apologize

We are often taught to “watch what we say” on social media and now that has taken a turn. For the first time ever not just a handful, but millions of people from all kinds of backgrounds, and statuses are speaking from their hearts and minds and being held accountable.

“All I can do is let you reveal yourself, and countless people are doing that right now. And for the first time ever, they are reaping some kind of consequence that does not have any retaliation for me or the people that are calling them out,” Taylor said. “For the first time, I feel like I can go on TV and say certain things, for the first time people say they can tweet certain things, and people can be held accountable for the things they are putting on display. And I am not going to apologize for that.”

