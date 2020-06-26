Matthew Stafford Throws With Lions Teammates at High School [LOOK]

Matthew Stafford has had a busy offseason, and the quarterback is setting his sights on getting organized for another huge year by doing some personal work with his teammates.

Stafford was spotted throwing with Detroit Lions teammates at a high school field in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The group that was with him? Converted wideout Jamal Agnew, tight end Jesse James and fullback Nick Bawden.

Per Kelly Stafford’s Instagram, a handful of Lions — Jamal Agnew, Jesse James, Nick Bawden — are working out together. Agnew catching passes. I assume that’s Matthew out there throwing but hard to say for sure. pic.twitter.com/H44ADjxhrq — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 25, 2020

Here’s a look at video of Stafford throwing a pass during the workout:

QB1 back at it pic.twitter.com/5s7ljKK0T8 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 25, 2020

Stafford has stayed connected with his teammates during the pandemic and has still been able to safely get work in. While the goal of the NFL is to get training camp started on time, the reality is nobody knows what will happen with coronavirus on the rise.

Right now, Stafford is doing his part to keep everyone engaged and involved who is in the Detroit area.

Matthew Stafford Trained With D’Andre Swift

After Swift was drafted to the Lions, the running back wasted no time reaching out to his quarterback and others joined him. Stafford met his teammates halfway. Recently, Stafford was pictured meeting up to do some in person training with D’Andre Swift, tight end Isaac Nauta and wideout Quintez Cephus. A snippet of the group getting together was unearthed on Twitter.

Here’s a look:

A little jump start on chemistry. Matthew Stafford being the leader he is with rookie RB D'Andre Swift, TE Isaac Nauta and rookie WR Quartez Cephus putting in work! #onepride pic.twitter.com/y2hrcO3YtL — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) May 1, 2020

Obviously, this is good news for the Lions as Stafford is wasting no time trying to get some chemistry with both of his biggest offensive weapons selected from the 2020 draft as well as a player who might be depended on to have a bigger role in 2020 in Nauta.

Detroit might be severely limited in the amount of offseason work the players can do as a team most of this offseason given the coronavirus pandemic, so every little bit in this scenario certainly does help for the future as it relates to chemistry.

It’s nice to see Stafford wasting no time in connecting with his newest Lions teammates.

Matthew Stafford’s Back Injury Healthy

How is Stafford doing now after the miserable injury in 2019? On that front, there is good news. The answer is the quarterback is doing quite well, as Stafford has had plenty of time to rest, heal up and get his aching back completely ready for the 2020 season whenever it should happen. Speaking on a conference call with local reporters, Stafford once again confirmed his back injury is healthy and good to go for 2020.

Matthew Stafford said his back is healthy and healed up. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 14, 2020

“I feel great. I’m moving around as good as this slow dude can move around,” Stafford said on the teleconference with a laugh.

Stafford has been working with players throwing the ball around and so far, shows no ill-effects of the injury which claimed his season last year. That’s fantastic news as it relates to the team’s chances on the field moving forward during 2020.

Clearly, everyone is trying to stay connected and their leader is doing a great job to make sure that the team will be in good shape next season.

