Messi’s Celebration After Scoring 699th Career Goal Explained

Lionel Messi has offered an explanation for his goal celebration after scoring for the 699th time in his incredible career on Tuesday for Barcelona against Leganes.

The Barcelona captain netted from the penalty spot to seal all three points at the Camp Nou in La Liga and brought out a celebration that left many fans wondering what the Argentine was thinking.

Our leader Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/BEM9m41z4H — Messi HQ (@Messi10Pic) June 16, 2020

Messi’s official website has now taken time out to explain that the captain’s pose would have made complete sense to his three young sons Thiago, Messi, and Ciro.

“Leo Messi dedicated his 699 goal as a professional to his three children, and he did it imitating the posture of one of the characters in a game with which they usually spend time together.”

The goal means Messi just needs one more to hit 700. He could reach that landmark on Friday night when Barcelona take on Sevilla in La Liga at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Messi Too Hot for Leganes to Handle

Messi once again proved too hot for Leganes to handle during Barcelona’s win that moved them five points clear at the top of the table in Spain with nine games left to play.

The visitors were reduced to trying to rugby tackle the forward to the ground in a bid to prevent him going for goal:

Only a rugby tackle can stop Messi 😂pic.twitter.com/iLOxUH93qI — Goal (@goal) June 16, 2020

Ansu Fati opened the scoring in the first half before Messi embarked on a trademark solo run that culminated in him winning a penalty when he was brought down in the area.

Messi duly converted the spot-kick for his 21st goal of the season and the 699th of his career. Of those goals, 629 have come while wearing a Barcelona shirt and 70 in the colors of national team Argentina.

More Records Beckon for Messi

The Barcelona captain’s penalty against Leganes was not only the 699th of his career but also put the 32-year-old in sight of another record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

56 – Only @Cristiano has scored more penalty goals (61) than Lionel Messi in @LaLigaEN ever (56 level with Hugo Sánchez). Lethal#BarcelonaLeganes #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/t9WZeo85HT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2020

Messi is also closing in on two more records. If he finishes the season as La Liga’s top scorer once again he will beat Telmo Zarra’s record of winning six Pichichi awards. The Barca captain currently has 21 goals for the season, while Karim Benzema is in second place with 14 goals.

Pele’s record of goals scored for a single club is also likely to be beaten by Messi soon. The legendary Brazilian struck 643 times for Santos during his career, and Messi now needs only 14 more to beat his record.

