Michael Jordan Makes Massive Financial Pledge to Black Lives Matter Movement

Michael Jordan and his uber-successful Jordan Brand have pledged to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations designed to ensure racial equality, to end police brutality, and the institutional racism that has negatively impacted African-Americans and people of color in the United States.

Here is the tweet from Jordan Brand:

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are committing $100 million over the next 10 years to protecting and improving the lives of Black people through actions dedicated towards racial equality, social justice and education. #JUMPMANhttps://t.co/CZDt1UdPwF — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

The issue of police brutality and racism toward African Americans is nothing new, but it has recently been thrust to the forefront by the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. The Floyd murder, which was committed by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, while three other officers stood by and did nothing to stop it, set off a rash of protests and civil unrest.

Jordan Brand isn’t the first, and more than likely not the last, major organization to step up and commit to something designed to institute change in the United States.