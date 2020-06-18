Modelo Wants to Fly You to Vegas for UFC and Raiders Action

One of the most popular breweries in the world, Modelo, wants to fly you to Las Vegas for an elite UFC fan experience that includes attending a big pay-per-view fight, hanging out with a UFC Hall of Fame legend and attending a Las Vegas Raiders game the next day.

The catch? You’ll need to place the winning bid for the massive prize package, but in doing so you’ll be helping solve the food shortage problem caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction ends June 23, so there’s no time to waste.

All proceeds from the winning bid will help alleviate food insecurity during this difficult time by going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Modelo’s Package Includes Elite UFC and Raiders Action

Modelo touts its package as a dream-worthy experience for MMA fans, and it’s certainly not wrong about that.

Modelo is offering a one-in-a-lifetime UFC experience through the All-In Challenge fundraiser, in which the company promises to fly the highest bidder and one guest to Las Vegas for a VIP experience at an upcoming UFC pay-per-view event.

The prize package the winning bidder receives is a hefty one. It includes first-class hotel and flight accommodations as well as chauffeured transportation for the entire weekend.

The winner also scores VIP seats with complimentary food and drink as well as a meet and greet with UFC president Dana White.

Modelo’s All-In Challenge package also includes a private tour of the UFC Performance Center in Las Vegas, where many of its top athletes train for their fights, and the walkthrough will be guided by UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin.

There are several other high-quality UFC items as part of the prize, too.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the highest bidder will also be attending a Las Vegas Raiders football game the following day.

You can see all the prizes the winning bidder will receive on Modelo’s All-In Challenge page.

What Is The All-In Challenge?

The All-In Challenge hopes to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising millions of dollars to feed those in need. According to the website, food insecurity is a mounting issue and has never been more important than during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The shortage of food resources the United States is facing is unprecedented. Among those most in need are students who rely on currently closed schools for their meals, the newly unemployed, and a vulnerable elderly population that’s sequestered in their homes in quarantine.

The All-In Challenge was created and built by Fanatics founder and executive chairman Michael Rubin, along with Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk, with support from the entire Fanatics team.

Through the newly created charity, many of the world’s preeminent sports, music and entertainment figures have donated their most prized possessions and created once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences for online auction and giveaways.

You can learn more about the All-In Challenge here.

