New Giants Pass-Rusher ‘Could Play Significant Role’ on Defense

The New York Giants defense is littered with a slew of young, talented playmakers. Guys like 2nd-round steal Xavier McKinney, 2019 1st-rounder Dexter Lawrence and rising sophomore Ryan Connelly quickly come to mind as players expected to man major roles on Big Blue’s defense in 2020.

Speaking of Connelly, his former high school teammate and Giants’ late-round selection from this past April, Carter Coughlin, may quickly join him among New York’s group of intriguing defenders.

Can Carter Coughlin Carve Out a Big Role in 2020?

Normally, a 7th-round pick is most worried about just making it past roster cuts, let alone stepping into a significant role in his first NFL season.

However, in Coughlin’s case, his high-end athletic traits may be too appealing for the Giants to just let him roam the sidelines during his inaugural NFL campaign. Which explains why Giants.com’s John Schmeelk zeroed in on Coughlin as a rookie who may carve out a big role on defense in 2020.