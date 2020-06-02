Ravens Land 3 Players on NFL All-Under 25 Team

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best young rosters in the NFL, and that is only proven more true when looking at how many elite players they employ under the age of 25.

Recently, NFL.com writer Marc Sessler revealed his 2020 All-Under 25 team, and the Ravens were well represented. In fact, the team had 3 players crack the list. A pair were on offense and another was on defense. Sessler put tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown on his list and also cornerback Marlon Humphrey, proving the team is fully loaded on both sides of the ball for the future.

First, when it came to Andrews, it’s clear that Sessler thinks Andrews could be on the upswing as one of the best tight ends in the league.

“Andrews tore off the doors last season with 16 catches for 220 yards and two scores during Baltimore’s raucous 2-0 start to the year. His 64/852/10 line topped Ravens skill players across the board, as Andrews served as Lamar Jackson’s favorite weapon when Baltimore’s backfield wasn’t blasting front sevens into the dirt. From another angle: Andrews was explosive enough to allow the Ravens to trade away first-round tight end Hayden Hurst.”

Brown was called out for being an elite option at tackle for the Ravens, and he’s a guy who could be an anchor for the team moving forward leading to inclusion on this list.

“Speaking of last year’s Ravens, Brown started 16 games on the right side for Baltimore and finished as football’s 10th-best pass-blocking tackle, per PFF. His run-blocking could use a boost, but the Ravens have no questions about whether Brown belongs.”

Finally, Humphrey was cited as being one of the best young cornerbacks in football.

“Today’s NFL is stocked with difference-making corners as teams regularly roll out a fifth and sixth defensive back to counter exploding air attacks. Denzel Ward, Jaire Alexander and Adoree’ Jackson are candidates for this list, but I’m sticking with Humphrey. Packed into a deep Ravens secondary, the 2017 first-rounder has logged 47 forced incompletions — fourth league-wide — over his first three seasons.”

Truthfully, the Ravens could have had even more players on the list considering their roster, but it’s obvious others needed to be included. Simply, this is an amazing feat for the team to have this many on the list which points to their bright future.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 10 touchdowns and 1,259 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible and he could be the best of the best at the position in the future.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. He has collected 136 tackles, 7 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns. The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and with leadership like this, it’s obvious that will be the case moving forward. This is merely another feather in his cap.

Orlando Brown Stats

A 2018 third round pick out of Oklahoma, Brown slipped in the draft but has come into the NFL under the perfect circumstances. Since, Brown has made the 2019 Pro Bowl and is looking like a player who will be a fixture into the future along one of the better offensive lines in the league. Clearly, Brown is a draft steal with these factors considered.

All these players have the Ravens on the right track.

